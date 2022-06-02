  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
eastern caribbean Cruise Deals

All2022Last MinuteNorwegian Cruise LineRoyal Caribbean International
1
'Cruises'
1
'Cruises'

$779Open Bar on 7-Nt Caribbean Cruise on NCL w/ $80 OBC, WiFi, Specialty Dining

Norwegian Encore

223 Reviews
American Discount Cruises
Deal score
94
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$80
Free Drinks
$1,386
Free Specialty Dining
$190
Free Wifi
$125
Discount - Shore Excursions
$250
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$1,000
Discount - Airfare
-
Caribbean - Eastern
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 2/06/22 - 2/13/22
American Discount Cruises
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$1,1477-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Onboard Spending + All Free at Sea (w/Open Bar)

Norwegian Encore

223 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$300
Other
$2,900
Caribbean - Eastern
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 4/03/22 - 4/10/22
CruiseWise
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$88610-Nt Caribbean Cruise w/ Exclusive up to $75 OBC, Free Drinks, Tips & WiFi

Celebrity Millennium

1,650 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$75
Free Drinks
$590
Free Gratuities
$155
Free Wifi
$141
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$443
Free Dining Credit
$75
Caribbean - Eastern
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 3/21/22
Cruises.com
Cruise Critic Exclusive
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$2,49910-Day Luxe Caribbean Cruise Roundtrip Miami w/ $600 Shipboard Credit

Riviera

682 Reviews
Oceania
Deal score
50
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
-
Free Airfare
-
Free Transfers
-
Free Shore Excursion(s)
-
Free Drinks
-
Onboard Credit (OBC)
-
Caribbean - Eastern
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 2/26/22
Oceania

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

