Denmark Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

#13 in the US today
1
'Cruises'
1

$389 pp
7-Nt. Mexican Riviera w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, Free Upgrades & More

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

12/09/23

Carnival Panorama

138 Reviews
Cruises.com
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$56/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Other
Mexican Riviera
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruises.com
Luxury Deal
Ending today
2
'Cruises'
2

$9,110 pp
16-Nt. London to Reykjavik - Up to 42% off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore-ex

Iceland, from Southampton

view map

8/07/23

Seven Seas Splendor

29 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
70
70

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$569/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Iceland
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
#9 in the US today
Luxury Deal
Last-Minute Deal
3
'Cruises'
3

$1,899 pp
10-Nt Mediterranean w/ 34% Off Fares, 2-for-1 Cruise Fares + Free Gratuities, Shore Excursions, Beverage Package, & Unlimited WiFi

Mediterranean, from Athens (Piraeus)

view map

7/07/23

Sirena

255 Reviews
Avoya Travel
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$190/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Discount - Shore Excursions
Mediterranean
Oceania Cruises
Avoya Travel
#12 in the US today
4
'Cruises'
4

$746 pp
5-Nt. Riviera Maya – Gratuities Included & up to $600 for Drinks

Mexican Riviera, from Miami

view map

9/10/23

Scarlet Lady

802 Reviews
CruiseWise
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$149/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mexican Riviera
Virgin Voyages
CruiseWise
5
'Cruises'
5

$499 pp
7-Nt Alaska w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, $300 Excursion Credit, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Alaska, from Seward

view map

7/17/23

Norwegian Jewel

2,325 Reviews
Avoya Travel
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$71/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
#10 in the US today
Luxury Deal
6
'Cruises'
6

$3,639 pp
7nt Luxe Iceland Suite: exclusive $400 back, $2,000 air credit, free tips, drinks & more

Iceland, from Reykjavik

view map

8/03/24 - 9/07/24

Seabourn Sojourn

148 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$520/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Discount - Airfare
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Reduced Deposit
Iceland
Seabourn Cruise Line
LuxuryOnly.com
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7
'Cruises'
7

$2,573 pp
Norwegian Cruise Line 13-Nt Orient Far East Cruise w/CruiseDirect Exclusive: Up to $1,000 Visa Gift Card, Discounted Rates & FREE Open Bar & Specialty Dining

Asia, from Singapore

view map

2/08/25 - 8/03/24

Norwegian Sky

2,090 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$198/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Asia
Norwegian Cruise Line
8
'Cruises'
8
'Cruises'

$3,328 pp
13-Nt. Balcony Alaska Cruise w/FREE Drinks, WiFi & Specialty Dining, $50 Shore Excursion Credit + More!

Alaska

7/19/23 - 8/16/23

Norwegian Spirit

2,087 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
76
76

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$256/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
9
'Cruises'
9

$2,499 pp
7-Nt. France Riverview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Air

France, from Paris

view map

12/17/23

Viking Fjorgyn

29 Reviews
CruiseWise
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$357/night · Outside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
France
Viking River Cruises
CruiseWise

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

