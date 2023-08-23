  • Write a Review
Croatia Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1
'Cruises'
1

$1,319 pp
11-Nt. MSC Cruises Balcony Northern Europe Cruise w/ Up to $200 OBC, KIDS SAIL FREE + More!

Europe - British Isles & Western, from Hamburg

view map

9/24/23

MSC Preziosa

379 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
75
75

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$120/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Europe - British Isles & Western
MSC Cruises
Luxury Deal
2
'Cruises'
2

$6,699 pp
7nt Luxe Alaska Suite: exclusive $1,150 back + free hotel, drinks, excursions & more

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

8/23/23

Seven Seas Explorer

241 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$957/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruisesOnly.com
Luxury Deal
3
'Cruises'
3

$6,299 pp
7-Nt. Alaska Suite – Free Suite Upgrades & Included Drinks

Alaska, from Seward

view map

8/30/23

Seven Seas Explorer

241 Reviews
CruiseWise
65
65

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$900/night · Suite
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
Discount - Airfare
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruiseWise
Luxury Deal
4
'Cruises'
4

$7,340 pp
20% Off Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

12/16/23

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
61
61

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$524/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin
#14 in the US today
5
'Cruises'
5

$849 pp
7-Nt. Bahamas – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Up to $200 to Spend at Sea

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

9/24/23

MSC Seascape

57 Reviews
CruiseWise
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$121/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
MSC Cruises
CruiseWise
#8 in the US today
6
'Cruises'
6

$1,088 pp
6-Nt. Bimini & Mexico Oceanview – Up to $1,800 to Spend & Free Drinks

Mexican Riviera, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

10/22/23

Celebrity Equinox

2,243 Reviews
CruiseWise
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$181/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mexican Riviera
Celebrity Cruises
CruiseWise
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
#10 in the US today
Luxury Deal
7
'Cruises'
7

$3,639 pp
7nt Luxe Iceland Suite: exclusive $400 back, $2,000 air credit, free tips, drinks & more

Iceland, from Reykjavik

view map

8/03/24 - 9/07/24

Seabourn Sojourn

148 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$520/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Discount - Airfare
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Reduced Deposit
Iceland
Seabourn Cruise Line
LuxuryOnly.com
Ending in 2 days
8
'Cruises'
8

$1,999 pp
7nt Rhine River: exclusive $300 OBC & $400 off + free air, $25 deposits & more

Europe - River Cruise, from Amsterdam

view map

3/24/24

Viking Kara

180 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$286/night · Outside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
Free Transfers
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
Luxury Deal
Ending in 2 days
9
'Cruises'
9

$6,099 pp
14nt Luxe Balcony to SE Asia: exclusive $600 OBC & $400 off + reduced air, excursions & drinks

Asia, from Hong Kong

view map

10/24/23

Viking Orion

533 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
68
68

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$436/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
$600 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Asia
Viking Ocean Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com

Croatia Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

