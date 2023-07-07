  • Write a Review
Cambodia Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

Luxury Deal
Ending today
1
'Cruises'
1

$7,490 pp
18-Nt. Rio to Miami Cruise - 30% Off, Up to $2,500 SBC, Free Shore Excursions

South America, from Rio de Janeiro

view map

1/22/24

Seven Seas Splendor

29 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$416/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Onboard Credit (OBC)
South America
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
#4 in the US today
Luxury Deal
2
'Cruises'
2

$3,237 pp
9nt Spain & Portugal Luxe Balcony: $650 OBC, 2nd guest 50% off, $400 bonus + free tips & drinks

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/31/23

Azamara Quest

704 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$360/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$650 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Azamara
LuxuryOnly.com
3
'Cruises'
3

$1,099 pp
Royal Caribbean International Suite 3-Nt Australia/New Zealand Cruise w/ Up to $500 Visa Gift Card, 10% Off Shore Excursions + More! Royal Caribbean International 3-Nt Australia/New Zealand Cruise w/ Up to $500 Visa Gift Card, 10% Off Shore Excursions +

Australia & New Zealand, from Brisbane

view map

11/17/23 - 3/07/25

Quantum of the Seas

525 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$366/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Australia & New Zealand
Royal Caribbean International
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$1,199 pp
8-Nt. Caribbean – Up to $1,150 to Spend & No Deposit Required

Caribbean - Southern

12/09/23

Odyssey of the Seas

84 Reviews
CruiseWise
70
70

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$171/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Free Specialty Dining
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Southern
Royal Caribbean International
CruiseWise
#9 in the US today
Luxury Deal
Last-Minute Deal
5
'Cruises'
5

$1,899 pp
10-Nt Mediterranean w/ 34% Off Fares, 2-for-1 Cruise Fares + Free Gratuities, Shore Excursions, Beverage Package, & Unlimited WiFi

Mediterranean, from Athens (Piraeus)

view map

7/07/23

Sirena

255 Reviews
Avoya Travel
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$190/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Discount - Shore Excursions
Mediterranean
Oceania Cruises
Avoya Travel
6
'Cruises'
6

$3,508 pp
7-Nt. Rhine Riverview –Transportation Credit & Included Drinks

Germany River, from Basel

view map

12/28/23

AmaSiena

7 Reviews
CruiseWise
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$501/night · Outside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Germany River
AmaWaterways
CruiseWise
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
#2 in the US today
7
'Cruises'
7

$906 pp
7nt Spain & France: exclusive $200 OBC + $600 bar tab, $1200 air credit & free tips

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/15/23

Valiant Lady

248 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$129/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Virgin Voyages
CruisesOnly.com
Luxury Deal
8
'Cruises'
8

$2,699 pp
21-Nt. World Cruise w/ Upgrade On Us! Up to $1,000 Onboard Credit, Complimentary Afternoon Tea & More!

World Cruise, from Dubai

view map

4/07/24

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

1,282 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$129/night · Inside
Inclusions
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Gift Card
$600 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
World Cruise
Cunard Line
Luxury Deal
9
'Cruises'
9

$6,299 pp
7-Nt. Alaska Suite – Free Suite Upgrades & Included Drinks

Alaska, from Seward

view map

8/30/23

Seven Seas Explorer

241 Reviews
CruiseWise
65
65

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$900/night · Suite
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
Discount - Airfare
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruiseWise

Cambodia Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

