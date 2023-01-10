  • Write a Review
Brazil Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1
'Cruises'
1

$499 pp
7-Nt Alaska w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, $300 Excursion Credit, 50% Reduced Deposits, & More!

Alaska, from Seward

view map

7/17/23

Norwegian Jewel

2,325 Reviews
Avoya Travel
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$71/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Avoya Travel
Luxury Deal
2
'Cruises'
2

$7,340 pp
20% Off Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

12/16/23

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
61
61

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$524/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin
Ending today
3
'Cruises'
3

$864 pp
7nt Bahamas & Perfect Day: exclusive $175 to spend onboard + 30% off

Bahamas, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

view map

10/01/23

Oasis of the Seas

3,721 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
65
65

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$123/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
CruisesOnly.com
#14 in the US today
4
'Cruises'
4

$849 pp
7-Nt. Bahamas – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Up to $200 to Spend at Sea

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

9/24/23

MSC Seascape

57 Reviews
CruiseWise
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$121/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
MSC Cruises
CruiseWise
Luxury Deal
5
'Cruises'
5

$4,280 pp
25% Off Tahiti & The Society Islands

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

8/26/23

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
64
64

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$611/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin
6
'Cruises'
6

$3,508 pp
7-Nt. Rhine Riverview –Transportation Credit & Included Drinks

Germany River, from Basel

view map

12/28/23

AmaSiena

7 Reviews
CruiseWise
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$501/night · Outside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Germany River
AmaWaterways
CruiseWise
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Luxury Deal
7
'Cruises'
7

$4,349 pp
7nt Luxe Alaska Balcony: exclusive $600 back, $800 OBC & free drinks, excursions, Wifi

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

7/14/23

Regatta

393 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
77
77

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$621/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Oceania Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
#5 in the US today
8
'Cruises'
8

$899 pp
7-Nt Mediterranean w/ up to $700 OBC, up to $850 Bonus Savings + Free Gratuities, Internet, & Beverage Package

Mediterranean, from Ravenna (Bologna)

view map

9/02/23

Celebrity Infinity

1,608 Reviews
Avoya Travel
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$128/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Celebrity Cruises
Avoya Travel
Last-Minute Deal
9
'Cruises'
9

$449 pp
7-Nt. Mediterranean – Limited-time reduce fares & Free Drinks

Europe - Western Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

5/15/23

Costa Diadema

139 Reviews
CruiseWise
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$64/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Other
Europe - Western Mediterranean
Costa Cruises
CruiseWise

Brazil Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

