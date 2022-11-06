  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
alaska Cruise Deals

#4 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
1
'Cruises'
1
add title

$799 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Tips for 2, 35% off, Free Drinks & More

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Norwegian Bliss

1,241 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
91
Offer breakdown
Price
$114/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$524 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 6/11/22
Cruises.com
#6 in the US today
Ending today
2
'Cruises'
2
add title

$708 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Oceanview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Norwegian Encore

260 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
86
Offer breakdown
Price
$101/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 9/25/22
CruiseWise
#10 in the US today
3
'Cruises'
3
add title

$1,429 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony: up to $1,500 OBC, 35% off, free drinks, 2-for-1 deposits

Alaska, from Seward

view map

Norwegian Jewel

2,284 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
84
Offer breakdown
Price
$204/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$1,000 Fare Discount
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 9/26/22
CruisesOnly.com
Last-Minute Deal
Ending in 1 day
4
'Cruises'
4
add title

$999 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Norwegian Spirit

2,32 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
66
Offer breakdown
Price
$143/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 7/06/22
CruiseWise
Ending in 2 days
5
'Cruises'
5
add title

$5,699 pp 7-Nt Lux Alaska Suite: free drinks, shore ex, wifi, hotel stay & $1050 back

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

Seven Seas Mariner

364 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
65
Offer breakdown
Price
$814/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 9/07/22
LuxuryOnly.com
6
'Cruises'
6
add title

$3,950 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Cruise - 50% Off Second Suite plus up to $300 OBC

Alaska, from Seward

view map

Silver Muse

229 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
Deal score
41
Offer breakdown
Price
$564/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Silversea Cruises
Departure Date: 8/11/22
Luxury Cruise Connections

Alaska Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

