#15 in the US today
Luxury Deal
1

$5,900 pp
15nt Luxe Caribbean FL-NY Suite : exclusive $1050 bonus, up to $600 OBC + free drinks, tips, more

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

May 27, 2025

Silver Shadow

287 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$393/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$600 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean
Silversea
LuxuryOnly.com
#7 in the US today
2
Cruises

$1,379 pp
Start your Journey in Canada & New England this year with free balcony upgrades, reduced deposits and more!

Canada & New England

Apr 1, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Volendam

605 Reviews
Holland America Line

Deal Details

Price
$197/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Canada & New England
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
3
Cruises

$1,499 pp
14-night Australia Great Barrier Reef Cruise with $1000 airfare credit, spending credit & onboard coupon book

Australia & New Zealand

Oct 1, 2025 - Mar 31, 2026

Crown Princess

2,266 Reviews
PrestigeCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$107/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$85 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Australia & New Zealand
Princess Cruises
PrestigeCruises.com
4

$1,482 pp
7nt Alaska Oceanview: exclusive $75 OBC, no deposit + free drinks, Wifi & excursions

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

May 7, 2025

Zaandam

580 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$212/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
No Deposit
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Alaska
Holland America Line
CruisesOnly.com
#5 in the US today
5
Cruises

$1,834 pp
Start your Journey in Alaska this year with up to $400 Onboard Credit and more!

Alaska

Apr 1, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Noordam

851 Reviews
Holland America Line

Deal Details

Price
$262/night · Inside
Inclusions
Specialty Dining
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
#12 in the US today
Ending in 1 day
6

$545 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean w/ Exclusive perks & rewards, up to $200 to spend, 60% off 2nd guest & more

Caribbean - Western, from Tampa

view map

Aug 30, 2025

Grandeur of the Seas

1,853 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$78/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
Cruises.com
#3 in the US today
7
Cruises

$1,979 pp
Start your Journey in Northern Europe this year with free balcony upgrades, reduced deposits and more!

Europe

Apr 1, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Holland America Rotterdam

144 Reviews
Holland America Line

Deal Details

Price
$283/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
Free Gratuities
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Europe
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
8

$873 pp
7-Nt. Alaska – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Gratuities Included for 2

Alaska, from Whittier

view map

Apr 28, 2025

Norwegian Jade

2,095 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$125/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
CruiseWise
9
Cruises

$759 pp
Star Princess New Ship 7-night Caribbean Cruise with $100 airfare credit, spending credit & onboard coupon book

Caribbean

Dec 13, 2025

Star Princess

0 Reviews
PrestigeCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$108/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Caribbean
Princess Cruises
PrestigeCruises.com

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

