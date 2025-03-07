The Zambezi Queen Collection By Mantis Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

#5 in the US today
1
Cruises

$1,834 pp
Start your Journey in Alaska this year with up to $400 Onboard Credit and more!

Alaska

Apr 1, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Noordam

851 Reviews
Holland America Line

Deal Details

Price
$262/night · Inside
Inclusions
Specialty Dining
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
2

$1,344 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean w/ Exclusive perks & rewards, free specialty dining for 2, 60% off 2nd guest & more

Caribbean - Eastern, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Apr 20, 2025

Wonder of the Seas

150 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$192/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Specialty Dining
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Royal Caribbean International
Cruises.com
#8 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
3

$616 pp
3-Nt. Bahamas w/ Exclusive perks & discounts, free drinks, free wi-fi & more

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

Mar 14, 2025

Norwegian Pearl

2,435 Reviews
CheapCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$205/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Bahamas
Norwegian Cruise Line
CheapCruises.com
#13 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
4

$1,456 pp
8nt NYC-Bahamas Balcony: exclusive free tips & $75 OBC + free drinks, dining, excursions

Bahamas, from New York (Manhattan)

view map

Mar 7, 2025

Norwegian Escape

3,102 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$182/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Bahamas
Norwegian Cruise Line
CruisesOnly.com
Luxury Deal
5

$4,818 pp
10nt Italy & Greece Luxe Balcony: exclusive $800 to spend onboard + free tips, drinks, Wifi

Mediterranean, from Fusina

view map

May 10, 2025

Azamara Journey

850 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$482/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Azamara
LuxuryOnly.com
6

$899 pp
10-night Cruise to Caribbean roundtrip from New York with $100 airfare credit, spending credit & onboard coupon book

Caribbean, from New York (Manhattan)

view map

Aug 29, 2025

Island Princess

1,250 Reviews
PrestigeCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$90/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$60 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Caribbean
Princess Cruises
PrestigeCruises.com
Personalize your deals
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7

$835 pp
3nt April Bahamas & Perfect Day Balcony on Utopia: $125 OBC, kids sail free & 60% off 2nd

Bahamas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Apr 4, 2025

Utopia of the Seas

39 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$278/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
CruisesOnly.com
8

$1,139 pp
10-night Boston to Canada & New England with $100 airfare credit, spending credit & onboard coupon book

Canada & New England, from New York (Manhattan)

view map

Sep 8, 2025

Island Princess

1,250 Reviews
PrestigeCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$114/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$60 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Canada & New England
Princess Cruises
PrestigeCruises.com
9

$2,799 pp
14-night Iceland & Norway with $1000 airfare credit, spending credit & onboard coupon book

Norway, from Southampton

view map

Jul 17, 2025

Emerald Princess

1,911 Reviews
PrestigeCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$200/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$60 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Norway
Princess Cruises
PrestigeCruises.com

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

