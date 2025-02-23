VidantaWorld Cruise Deals

Luxury Deal
1

$4,299 pp
7nt Luxe Iceland Balcony: exclusive $300 OBC, $400 off + $25 deposit, free air, excursions, more

Iceland, from Reykjavik

Jun 22, 2026 - Jul 6, 2026

Viking Mars

179 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Price
$614/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Iceland
Viking Ocean Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
Last-Minute Deal
2

$484 pp
4-Nt. Baja Mexico w/ Exclusive rewards & perks, free upgrades & more

Mexico, from Los Angeles

Feb 23, 2025

Carnival Radiance

84 Reviews
CheapCruises.com

Price
$121/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
Other
Mexico
Carnival Cruise Line
CheapCruises.com
3
Cruises

$1,979 pp
Start your Journey in Europe this year with free balcony upgrades, reduced deposits and more!

Europe

Apr 1, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Holland America Rotterdam

144 Reviews
Holland America Line

Price
$283/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Europe
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
4
Cruises

$1,099 pp
Start your Journey in the Caribbean this year with free balcony upgrades, reduced deposits and more!

Caribbean

Oct 1, 2025 - Apr 30, 2026

Zuiderdam

1,045 Reviews
Holland America Line

Price
$157/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
5

$2,799 pp
14-night Iceland & Norway with $1000 airfare credit, spending credit & onboard coupon book

Norway, from Southampton

Jul 17, 2025

Emerald Princess

1,911 Reviews
PrestigeCruises.com

Price
$200/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$60 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Norway
Princess Cruises
PrestigeCruises.com
Last-Minute Deal
6

$1,554 pp
7nt Caribbean Balcony in March: exclusive $300 OBC + free drinks, dining, excursions, wifi

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

Mar 9, 2025

Nieuw Amsterdam

998 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Price
$222/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean
Holland America Line
CruisesOnly.com
Personalize your deals
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Last-Minute Deal
7

$1,039 pp
6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Exclusive perks & rewards, 40% off, free drinks & more

Caribbean, from Galveston

Mar 3, 2025

Regal Princess

1,826 Reviews
Cruises.com

Price
$173/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Other
Caribbean
Princess Cruises
Cruises.com
8
Cruises

$1,979 pp
Start your Journey in Northern Europe this year with free balcony upgrades, reduced deposits and more!

Europe

Apr 1, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Holland America Rotterdam

144 Reviews
Holland America Line

Price
$283/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
Free Gratuities
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Europe
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
Last-Minute Deal
9

$1,456 pp
8nt NYC-Bahamas Balcony: exclusive free tips & $75 OBC + free drinks, dining, excursions

Bahamas, from New York (Manhattan)

Mar 7, 2025

Norwegian Escape

3,102 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Price
$182/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Bahamas
Norwegian Cruise Line
CruisesOnly.com

VidantaWorld Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

