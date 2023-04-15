  • Newsletter
#7 in the US today
Luxury Deal
1
'Cruises'
1

$5,202 pp
10nt Greece Suite: up to $2,000 back & up to $1000 OBC + upgrades, 20% off & free drinks, excursions

Mediterranean, from Trieste

10/19/23

Seven Seas Navigator

291 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
87
87

Price
$520/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
$1,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
2
'Cruises'
2
$751 pp
7-Nt Alaska Cruise w/ OBC + Save $2,003!

Alaska

6/30/23

Celebrity Solstice

2,168 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
62
62

Price
$150/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Alaska
Celebrity Cruises
#8 in the US today
3
'Cruises'
3

$449 pp
7-Nt. Mediterranean – Limited-time reduce fares & Free Drinks

Europe - Western Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

5/15/23

Costa Diadema

139 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
86
86

Price
$64/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Other
Europe - Western Mediterranean
Costa Cruises
Luxury Deal
4
'Cruises'
4

$4,280 pp
25% Off Tahiti & The Society Islands

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

8/26/23

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
Deal score
63
63

Price
$611/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
5
'Cruises'
5

$3,499 pp
7-Nt. France River Cruise w/ Exclusive Up to $400 Off, Up to $300 to Spend, Complimentary Drinks, Free Airfare & More

Europe - River Cruise, from Paris

7/09/23

Viking Fjorgyn

23 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
62
62

Price
$500/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
#15 in the US today
6
'Cruises'
6

$928 pp
7-Nt. Greek Isles w/No Deposit, Up to $1,550 to Spend, 30% off fares & Up to $650 off Fares

Europe - Greek Isles, from Venice

9/17/23

Explorer of the Seas

2,011 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
84
84

Price
$133/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Europe - Greek Isles
Royal Caribbean International
#6 in the US today
7
'Cruises'
7

$324 pp
3-Nt. Bahamas w/No Deposit, Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Upgrades & More

Bahamas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

9/05/23

Carnival Liberty

1,543 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
Deal score
87
87

Price
$108/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Other
Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line
#11 in the US today
8
'Cruises'
8

$2,199 pp
7nt Rhine River: exclusive $600 OBC & $400 instant savings + free excursions, drinks, airfare

Europe - River Cruise, from Basel

11/15/24

Viking Eir

170 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
86
86

Price
$314/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Transfers
$600 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
Last-Minute Deal
9
'Cruises'
9

$2,259 pp
17-Nt. Panama Canal – Up to $1,000 to Spend, Free Drinks & More

Panama Canal & Central America, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

4/15/23

Volendam

567 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
79
79

Price
$133/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Gratuities
$175 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Panama Canal & Central America
Holland America Line
Storylin Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

