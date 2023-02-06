  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

storylin Cruise Deals

More
All Categories

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

Luxury Deal
Last-Minute Deal
1
'Cruises'
1
'Cruises'

$10,890 pp
7nt. Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake

Antarctica

3/13/23

World Explorer (Quark Expeditions)

4 Reviews
Quark Expeditions
Deal score
52
52

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$1,556/night · Suite
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Domestic Airfare
Pre-Cruise Hotel
Post-Cruise Hotel
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Other
Antarctica
Quark Expeditions
Quark Expeditions
Luxury Deal
2
'Cruises'
2

$3,899 pp
9nt Greece, Turkey & Italy Luxe Balcony: free drinks, excursions, up to $2,000 back & $800 OBC

Mediterranean, from Athens (Piraeus)

view map

8/16/23

Sirena

249 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$433/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Mediterranean
Oceania Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
#1 in the US today
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$1,419 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,900 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More

Caribbean - Eastern

11/25/23

Norwegian Encore

308 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
90
90

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$203/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruises.com
4
'Cruises'
4

$899 pp
7-Nt Cruise w/ OBC, Drinks, Gratuities, WiFi, & More - Limited Cabins Left!

Mediterranean, from Athens (Piraeus)

view map

8/26/23

Celebrity Infinity

1,600 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$128/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Celebrity Cruises
Avoya Travel
#9 in the US today
5
'Cruises'
5

$878 pp
7nt Alaska: exclusive up to $1650 OBC, 35% off & free drinks, tips, wifi

Alaska, from Whittier

view map

5/20/23

Majestic Princess

670 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$125/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Princess Cruises
CruisesOnly.com
6
'Cruises'
6
'Cruises'

$751 pp
7-Nt Alaska Cruise w/ OBC + Save $2,003!

Alaska

6/30/23

Celebrity Solstice

2,168 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
62
62

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$150/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Alaska
Celebrity Cruises
Avoya Travel
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
#3 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
7
'Cruises'
7

$1,469 pp
7nt Bermuda Balcony: exclusive up to $1900 OBC, 2nd guest free + drinks, wifi, excursions

Bermuda, from Boston

view map

5/05/23

Norwegian Pearl

2,351 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
89
89

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$210/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
$400 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bermuda
Norwegian Cruise Line
CruisesOnly.com
8
'Cruises'
8

$1,264 pp
7nt Bahamas Balcony: exclusive up to $1550 OBC, 30% off, $100 instant savings & more

Bahamas, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

view map

6/02/23

Oasis of the Seas

3,715 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$181/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
CruisesOnly.com
9
'Cruises'
9

$3,499 pp
7-Nt. France River Cruise w/ Exclusive Up to $400 Off, Up to $300 to Spend, Complimentary Drinks, Free Airfare & More

Europe - River Cruise, from Paris

view map

7/09/23

Viking Fjorgyn

23 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
62
62

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$500/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
Cruises.com

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Storylin Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

More Filters

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.