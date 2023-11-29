  • Newsletter
Sonesta Cruise Collection Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

Ending in 1 day
1

$664 pp
7-Nt. Mediterranean – Up to $500 to Spend on Board & Free Drinks

Europe - Western Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

Dec 15, 2023

Costa Smeralda

31 Reviews
CruiseWise
68
68

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$95/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
Europe - Western Mediterranean
Costa Cruises
Last-Minute Deal
2

$399 pp
7-Nt. West Coast – Up to $1,000 to Spend, Free Drinks & More

British Columbia, from Vancouver

view map

Oct 1, 2023

Noordam

815 Reviews
CruiseWise
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$57/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
British Columbia
Holland America Line
Last-Minute Deal
3

$445 pp
5nt Caribbean Balcony from TX: exclusive $50 to spend onboard & 30% off

Caribbean, from Galveston

view map

Oct 30, 2023

Voyager of the Seas

1,474 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
65
65

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$89/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Royal Caribbean International
Luxury Deal
4

$4,899 pp
8-Nt South Pacific w/ up to $400 OBC + Tahiti Aifare & Hotel Package

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

Mar 6, 2024

Star Breeze

122 Reviews
Avoya Travel
75
75

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$612/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Post-Cruise Hotel
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
South Pacific
Windstar Cruises
#1 in the US today
Ending in 1 day
5

$729 pp
11-Nt Caribbean w/ 70% Off Second Guest's Fare, Free Excursion Credits, $50 OBC + Free Specialty Dining, Beverage Package, WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Nov 28, 2023

Norwegian Pearl

2,385 Reviews
Avoya Travel
92
92

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$66/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
#7 in the US today
Luxury Deal
6

$2,849 pp
10-Nt Caribbean w/ 2-for-1 Cruise Fares, $800 Shore Excursion Credit + Free Beverages, Specialty Dining, WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Jan 25, 2024

Sirena

266 Reviews
Avoya Travel
89
89

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$285/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Single Supplement
Caribbean
Oceania Cruises
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Last-Minute Deal
7

$1,053 pp
6-Nt. Mexico – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

Oct 22, 2023

Celebrity Eclipse

1,909 Reviews
CruiseWise
81
81

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$176/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mexican Riviera
Celebrity Cruises
8

$1,419 pp
7-Nt. Balcony on World's BIGGEST Ship w/ $50-$1,500 to spend, free gratuities included, 30% off fares & more

Caribbean - Western, from Miami

view map

Jan 18, 2025

Icon of the Seas

Cruises.com
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$203/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
9

$529 pp
4nt Bahamas Balcony: exclusive $150 to spend onboard & no deposit

Bahamas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Jan 15, 2024

Carnival Liberty

1,570 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
76
76

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$132/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line

Sonesta Cruise Collection Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

