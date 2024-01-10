  • Newsletter
Sonesta Cruise Collection Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

Luxury Deal
1

$5,500 pp
30% Off Society Islands & Tuamotus

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

Jan 24, 2024

Paul Gauguin

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin

Deal Details

Price
$550/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
#12 in the US today
2

$1,003 pp
7nt Mexican Riviera Balcony on New Ship: exclusive $200 OBC, 50% off + free drinks, tips, Wifi

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

Jan 27, 2024

Discovery Princess

125 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$143/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mexican Riviera
Princess Cruises
#13 in the US today
3

$849 pp
7-Nt Caribbean w/ 50% Off Cruise Fares, $25 Exclusive OBC, Free Shore Excursion Credits + Free Specialty Dining, Beverage Package, WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Mar 30, 2024

Norwegian Escape

3,007 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$121/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
#9 in the US today
4

$685 pp
7-Nt. Alaska – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Reduced Rates

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

May 11, 2024

Eurodam

1,188 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$98/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Holland America Line
Last-Minute Deal
5

$732 pp
4-Nt. Caribbean – Gratuities Included & up to $600 for Drinks

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Jan 10, 2024

Scarlet Lady

1,033 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$183/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Virgin Voyages
6

$1,091 pp
7-Nt Caribbean w/ Exclusive Reduced Rates, $50 OBC, up to $300 Bonus Savings, Exclusive Free Gratuities, a Beverage Package, Unlimited WiFi + More

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Apr 13, 2024

Celebrity Apex

170 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$156/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises
Personalize your deals
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Ending in 2 days
7

$683 pp
4-Nt Bahamas Balcony Cabin w/ $50 OBC, Exclusive Free Gratuities, up to $200 Bonus Savings, Free Beverage Package, Unlimited WiFi, & More

Bahamas, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Apr 4, 2024

Celebrity Silhouette

2,064 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$171/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Celebrity Cruises
#7 in the US today
8

$789 pp
7-Nt Caribbean Oceanview Cabin w/ 50% Off Cruise Fares, $25 Exclusive OBC, Free Shore Excursion Credits + Free Specialty Dining, Beverage Package, WiFi, & More!

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Feb 24, 2024

Norwegian Joy

464 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$113/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
9

$1,149 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean w/ Exclusive $100-$3,000 bonus, up to $200 OBC, 35% off, free drinks & more

Caribbean, from Tampa

view map

Mar 31, 2024

Norwegian Jade

2,016 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$164/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
Free Specialty Dining
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

