riverside luxury Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1
'Cruises'
1

$834 pp
7 NT Alaska: $335 Onboard credit, Free Drinks, Dining, Excursions & Wifi + up to 30% Off

Alaska, from Vancouver

9/30/23

Koningsdam

817 Reviews
Cruise.com
82
82

Price
$119/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$335 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Holland America Line
Cruise.com
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$3,659 pp
7nt France River: exclusive $400 OBC, up to $2,000 back, free drinks, excursions, Wifi

France River

6/22/23

AmaCello

40 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
78
78

Price
$523/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Transfers
Free Gift Card
$400 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
France River
AmaWaterways
CruisesOnly.com
Last-Minute Deal
3
'Cruises'
3

$689 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Oceanview – Up to $1,800 to Spend at Sea & More

Caribbean - Eastern, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

3/19/23

Celebrity Reflection

1,908 Reviews
CruiseWise
74
74

Price
$98/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Celebrity Cruises
CruiseWise
4
'Cruises'
4

$899 pp
7-Nt. Bermuda – Up to $2,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Bermuda, from New York (Manhattan)

5/07/23

Norwegian Prima

101 Reviews
CruiseWise
92
92

Price
$128/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bermuda
Norwegian Cruise Line
CruiseWise
5
'Cruises'
5

$1,999 pp
7-Nt. Rhine Riverview – Up to $1,300 to Spend & Free Air

Germany River, from Basel

3/22/24

Viking Eir

170 Reviews
CruiseWise
84
84

Price
$286/night · Outside
Inclusions
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
$450 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Germany River
Viking River Cruises
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
6
'Cruises'
6

$1,153 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean w/Up to $1,550 to Spend, Up to $100 Gift Card, Specialty Dining for 2, 30% off fares & More

Caribbean - Western, from Miami

view map

4/09/23

Oasis of the Seas

3,715 Reviews
Cruises.com
72
72

Price
$165/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
Cruises.com
7
'Cruises'
7

$1,279 pp
7-Nt Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,900 to Spend, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & More

Caribbean - Eastern, from Miami

view map

4/23/23

Norwegian Escape

2,896 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
71
71

Price
$183/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Norwegian Cruise Line
CheapCruises.com
8
'Cruises'
8

$817 pp
7-Nt. Alaska – Gratuities Included & Up to $2,000 to Spend

Alaska, from Whittier

5/24/23

Sapphire Princess

988 Reviews
CruiseWise
80
80

Price
$117/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Princess Cruises
CruiseWise
9
'Cruises'
9

$1,669 pp
7nt Alaska Balcony: exclusive up to $1900 OBC, 30% off, upgrades + free drinks, excursions, more

Alaska, from Vancouver

9/10/23

Nieuw Amsterdam

910 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
90
90

Price
$238/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$350 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Alaska
Holland America Line
CruisesOnly.com

Riverside Luxury Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

