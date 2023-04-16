  • Newsletter
1
'Cruises'
1

$397 pp
7 NT Alaska Cruise from $397 with up to $125 Onboard Credit & Reduced Deposits

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

5/06/23

Grand Princess

1,572 Reviews
Cruise.com
Deal score
71
71

Price
$57/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
$125 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Princess Cruises
Cruise.com
#9 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
2
'Cruises'
2

$518 pp
7NT Caribbean with Free Drinks, Free Wifi & Military Discounts

Caribbean - Eastern, from Miami

view map

4/16/23 - 4/30/23

MSC Seascape

27 Reviews
Cruise.com
Deal score
82
82

Price
$74/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Kids Sail Free
Free Wifi
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
MSC Cruises
Cruise.com
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$4,799 pp
Second Guest Sails Free + Exclusive Benefits!

Mediterranean

5/07/23

World Navigator

13 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
73
73

Price
$686/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Avoya Travel
Luxury Deal
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$10,530 pp
13nt. Under the Northern Lights, Iceland and East Greenland

Greenland

9/20/24

Ocean Adventurer

4 Reviews
Quark Expeditions
Deal score
55
55

Price
$810/night · Outside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Transfers
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Other
Greenland
Quark Expeditions
Quark Expeditions
5
'Cruises'
5
'Cruises'

$3,299 pp
7-Nt. France River Cruise w/ $25 Deposits, Up to $500 to Spend, Complimentary Drinks, Free Airfare & More

Europe - River Cruise

7/16/23

Viking Fjorgyn

23 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
62
62

Price
$471/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
Cruises.com
#7 in the US today
6
'Cruises'
6

$1,999 pp
7-Nt. Rhine Riverview – Up to $1,300 to Spend & Free Air

Germany River, from Basel

view map

3/22/24

Viking Eir

170 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
84
84

Price
$286/night · Outside
Inclusions
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
$450 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Germany River
Viking River Cruises
CruiseWise
Luxury Deal
7
'Cruises'
7

$8,220 pp
10% Off Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

8/12/23

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
Deal score
70
70

Price
$587/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Specialty Dining
Wifi
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin
#6 in the US today
8
'Cruises'
8

$1,259 pp
7-Nt. Alaska w/No Deposit, Up to $2,050 to Spend, Free Drinks, Wi-Fi & More

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

9/23/23

Eurodam

1,152 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
85
85

Price
$180/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
Free Specialty Dining
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Alaska
Holland America Line
Cruises.com
Luxury Deal
9
'Cruises'
9

$5,799 pp
7-Nt. Mediterranean Suite – Free Suite Upgrades & Included Drinks

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

9/22/23

Seven Seas Navigator

288 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
61
61

Price
$828/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruiseWise

Riverside Luxury Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

