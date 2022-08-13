  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
norwegian ncl Cruise Deals

#2 in the US today
1
'Cruises'
1
add title

$719 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Tips for 2, 35% off, Free Drinks & More

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Norwegian Getaway

3,59 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Price
$103/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$524 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 8/13/22
Cruises.com
#4 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
2
'Cruises'
2
add title

$799 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $1,500 to Spend, Free Tips for 2, 35% off, Free Drinks & More

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Norwegian Bliss

1,241 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
91
Offer breakdown
Price
$114/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$524 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 6/11/22
Cruises.com
#6 in the US today
Ending today
3
'Cruises'
3
add title

$708 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Oceanview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Norwegian Encore

260 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
86
Offer breakdown
Price
$101/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gratuities
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 9/25/22
CruiseWise
#8 in the US today
Ending today
4
'Cruises'
4
add title

$719 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Norwegian Getaway

3,59 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
85
Offer breakdown
Price
$103/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gratuities
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 8/13/22
CruiseWise
#10 in the US today
5
'Cruises'
5
add title

$1,429 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony: up to $1,500 OBC, 35% off, free drinks, 2-for-1 deposits

Alaska, from Seward

view map

Norwegian Jewel

2,284 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
84
Offer breakdown
Price
$204/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$1,000 Fare Discount
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 9/26/22
CruisesOnly.com
#11 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
6
'Cruises'
6
add title

$949 pp 7-nt Med Balcony: Exclusive free tips & $75 OBC + drinks, 35% off, more

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

Norwegian Escape

2,836 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
83
Offer breakdown
Price
$136/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$384 Fare Discount
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Gratuities
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 7/17/22
CruisesOnly.com
7
'Cruises'
7
add title

$1,229 pp 10 Nt British Isles. Free At Sea + $50 OBC + Save $1,002 pp

British Isles & Western Europe, from Amsterdam

view map

Norwegian Dawn

2,878 Reviews
iCruise.com
Deal score
68
Offer breakdown
Price
$123/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
British Isles & Western Europe
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 9/15/22 - 9/14/23
iCruise.com
Last-Minute Deal
Ending in 1 day
8
'Cruises'
8
add title

$999 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Norwegian Spirit

2,32 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
66
Offer breakdown
Price
$143/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 7/06/22
CruiseWise

Norwegian Ncl Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

