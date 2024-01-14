  • Newsletter
Marella Cruises Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

#13 in the US today
1

$849 pp
7-Nt Caribbean w/ 70% Off Second Guest's Fare, up to $300 OBC, Free Shore Excursion Credits, Free Specialty Dining, & Tons More!

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Feb 11, 2024

Norwegian Encore

392 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$121/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
2

$879 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean w/Exclusive $50-$1,500 bonus, free gratuities for all & more

Caribbean - Western

Feb 16, 2024

Carnival Celebration

52 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$126/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Gratuities
Other
Caribbean - Western
Carnival Cruise Line
#3 in the US today
3

$919 pp
7-Nt. Alaska w/$50-$1,500 bonus, up to $150 to spend, free drinks, free excursions & more

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

May 8, 2024

Zaandam

553 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$131/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
No Deposit
Kids Sail Free
Free Specialty Dining
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Alaska
Holland America Line
Luxury Deal
4

$9,048 pp
7nt Luxury Galapagos Suite: exclusive $1,400 bonus + $1000 OBC, tips, drinks, more

Galapagos, from Galapagos

view map

Aug 16, 2025 - Sep 6, 2025

Silver Origin

11 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$1,293/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
Other
Galapagos
Silversea Cruises
#10 in the US today
5

$1,549 pp
9-Nt. Caribbean w/ Exclusive $50-$1,500 bonus, gratuities for 2 included, 35% off all fares, free drinks & more

Caribbean, from La Romana (Casa de Campo)

view map

Apr 1, 2024

Norwegian Sky

2,120 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$172/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
#5 in the US today
Luxury Deal
Last-Minute Deal
6

$3,299 pp
12-Nt Caribbean w/ 2-for-1 Cruise Fares, $800 Shore Excursion Credit, Exclusive Free Gratuities, Free Specialty Dining + More!

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Dec 22, 2023

Sirena

270 Reviews
Avoya Travel

Deal Details

Price
$275/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Caribbean
Oceania Cruises
7

$2,199 pp
7-Nt. Rhine Riverview – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Rhine River, from Basel

view map

Nov 15, 2024

Viking Eir

199 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$314/night · Outside
Inclusions
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Rhine River
Viking River Cruises
8

$1,557 pp
10nt Luxe Alaska Balcony: exclusive $150 bonus & $250 to spend onboard

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

Jun 21, 2024

Queen Elizabeth

619 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$156/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Gift Card
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Cunard Line
Last-Minute Deal
9

$409 pp
7-Nt. Mediterranean – 40% Off Fares & Free Drinks

Europe - Western Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

Dec 1, 2023

Costa Smeralda

33 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$58/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Europe - Western Mediterranean
Costa Cruises

Marella Cruises Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

