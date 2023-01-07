  • Newsletter
Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

Luxury Deal
Last-Minute Deal
1
'Cruises'
1
'Cruises'

$10,890 pp
7nt. Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake

Antarctica

3/13/23

World Explorer (Quark Expeditions)
4 Reviews

4 Reviews
Quark Expeditions
Deal score
50
50
50

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$1,556/night · Suite
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Domestic Airfare
Pre-Cruise Hotel
Post-Cruise Hotel
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Other
Antarctica
Quark Expeditions
Quark Expeditions
#9 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
2
'Cruises'
2

$899 pp
44% Off 7-Nt Mediterranean Cruise + Extra Bonuses!

Mediterranean, from Ravenna (Bologna)

view map

7/22/23

Celebrity Infinity

0 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$128/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Celebrity Cruises
Avoya Travel
Luxury Deal
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$15,688 pp
16nt. North West Passage: Footsteps of Franklin

Canada & New England

7/30/23

Quark Ultramarine

8 Reviews
Quark Expeditions
Deal score
53
53

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$981/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Domestic Airfare
Pre-Cruise Hotel
Shore Excursion(s)
Transfers
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Other
Canada & New England
Quark Expeditions
Quark Expeditions
#7 in the US today
4
'Cruises'
4

$878 pp
7nt Alaska: exclusive up to $1650 OBC, 35% off & free drinks, tips, wifi

Alaska, from Whittier

view map

5/20/23

Majestic Princess

669 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$125/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Princess Cruises
CruisesOnly.com
#12 in the US today
Luxury Deal
5
'Cruises'
5

$4,280 pp
25% Off Tahiti & The Society Islands

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

8/26/23

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
Deal score
66
66

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$611/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin
#8 in the US today
Luxury Deal
6
'Cruises'
6

$5,202 pp
10nt Greece Suite: up to $2,000 back & up to $1000 OBC + upgrades, 20% off & free drinks, excursions

Mediterranean, from Trieste

view map

10/19/23

Seven Seas Navigator

291 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$520/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
$1,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruisesOnly.com
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Luxury Deal
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$7,956 pp
10nt. Antarctic Explorer

Antarctica

11/05/23

Ocean Adventurer

4 Reviews
Quark Expeditions
Deal score
53
53

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$796/night · Suite
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Transfers
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Other
Antarctica
Quark Expeditions
Quark Expeditions
#14 in the US today
Luxury Deal
8
'Cruises'
8

$5,910 pp
10-Nt. Baltic Suite – Free Suite Upgrades & Included Drinks

Baltic Sea, from Southampton

view map

6/13/23

Seven Seas Splendor

26 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
63
63

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$591/night · Suite
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Baltic Sea
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruiseWise
Luxury Deal
9
'Cruises'
9

$6,110 pp
20% Off Cook Islands & Society Islands

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

7/01/23

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
Deal score
62
62

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$555/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin

Life At Sea Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

