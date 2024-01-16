  • Newsletter
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

#8 in the US today
Luxury Deal
1

$3,299 pp
12-Nt Caribbean w/ 15% Off Fares, 2-for-1 Cruise Fares, up to $1,600 Shore Excursion Credit + Free Specialty Dining, Beverage Package, & WiFi

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Feb 4, 2024

Sirena

268 Reviews
Avoya Travel
90
90

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$275/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Caribbean
Oceania Cruises
#10 in the US today
2

$799 pp
9-Nt Caribbean w/ 35% Off Fares, up to $225 OBC, Free Shore Excursion Credits + Free Specialty Dining, Beverage Package, WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Jan 16, 2024

Norwegian Gem

2,563 Reviews
Avoya Travel
89
89

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$89/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
#14 in the US today
3

$534 pp
5-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/ $100-$3,000 to spend, no deposit, 30% off fares, kids sail free & more

Caribbean - Eastern, from Miami

view map

Apr 8, 2024

Independence of the Seas

1,683 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$107/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Royal Caribbean International
#3 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
4

$629 pp
11-Nt Caribbean w/ 35% Off Cruise Fares, up to $200 OBC, Free Shore Excursion Credits + Free Specialty Dining, Beverage Package, WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Nov 17, 2023

Norwegian Pearl

2,387 Reviews
Avoya Travel
92
92

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$57/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
5

$849 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Gratuities Included, Open Bar & More

Caribbean - Western, from Miami

view map

Dec 10, 2023

Norwegian Encore

389 Reviews
CruiseWise
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$121/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Western
Norwegian Cruise Line
#2 in the US today
6

$849 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean w/ Exclusive $100-$3,000 Bonus, up to $400 OBC, 70% off 2nd guest, free Drinks & More

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Dec 17, 2023

Norwegian Epic

4,339 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
93
93

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$121/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
7

$489 pp
3-Nt. Bahamas w/ $100-$3,000 to spend, free gratuities for all, no deposit & more

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

Jan 12, 2024

Carnival Conquest

1,547 Reviews
Cruises.com
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$163/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Free Gratuities
Other
Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line
#5 in the US today
Luxury Deal
8

$3,199 pp
10nt Luxe Tahiti: exclusive free tips & $400 bonus + free drinks, upgrades, Wifi, excursions

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

Jan 20, 2024

Nautica

381 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
92
92

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$320/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
South Pacific
Oceania Cruises
9

$963 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,050 to Spend & Kids Sail Free

Caribbean - Western, from Miami

view map

Dec 10, 2023

Oasis of the Seas

3,746 Reviews
CruiseWise
77
77

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$138/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$125 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

