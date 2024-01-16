  • Newsletter
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

#8 in the US today
Luxury Deal
1

$3,299 pp
12-Nt Caribbean w/ 15% Off Fares, 2-for-1 Cruise Fares, up to $1,600 Shore Excursion Credit + Free Specialty Dining, Beverage Package, & WiFi

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Feb 4, 2024

Sirena

268 Reviews
Avoya Travel
90
90

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$275/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Caribbean
Oceania Cruises
2

$3,099 pp
7nt Tulip River Cruise: $400 bonus, $500 off + free international air, drinks, excursions & Wifi

Europe - River Cruise, from Amsterdam

view map

May 4, 2024

Avalon Panorama

88 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$443/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Europe - River Cruise
Avalon Waterways
3

$963 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,050 to Spend & Kids Sail Free

Caribbean - Western, from Miami

view map

Dec 10, 2023

Oasis of the Seas

3,746 Reviews
CruiseWise
77
77

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$138/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$125 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
4

$849 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Gratuities Included, Open Bar & More

Caribbean - Western, from Miami

view map

Dec 10, 2023

Norwegian Encore

389 Reviews
CruiseWise
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$121/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Western
Norwegian Cruise Line
Luxury Deal
5

$3,399 pp
7nt Maiden Voyage Luxe Balcony on Oceania Allura: $400 exclusive bonus + free drinks & excursions

Mediterranean

Jun 8, 2025

Oceania Allura

LuxuryOnly.com
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$486/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Mediterranean
Oceania Cruises
6

$941 pp
6-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, advance deposit, 30% off, kids sail free & More

Caribbean - Western, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Jan 21, 2024

Symphony of the Seas

373 Reviews
Cruises.com
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$157/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
#4 in the US today
7

$929 pp
11-Nt Caribbean w/ 35% Off Fares, up to $250 OBC, Free Shore Excursion Credits + Free Specialty Dining, Beverage Package, WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Jan 2, 2024

Norwegian Pearl

2,387 Reviews
Avoya Travel
92
92

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$84/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
#10 in the US today
8

$799 pp
9-Nt Caribbean w/ 35% Off Fares, up to $225 OBC, Free Shore Excursion Credits + Free Specialty Dining, Beverage Package, WiFi, & More

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Jan 16, 2024

Norwegian Gem

2,563 Reviews
Avoya Travel
89
89

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$89/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Last-Minute Deal
9

$919 pp
12nt Panama Canal: exclusive up to $250 to spend onboard, free tips & 45% off

Panama Canal & Central America, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Nov 12, 2023

Holland America Rotterdam

84 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$77/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Gratuities
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Panama Canal & Central America
Holland America Line

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

