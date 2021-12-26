  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
$4984-Nt. Caribbean – Get Back a $150 Transportation Credit

Celebrity Summit

2,334 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
90
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$150
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
-
Free Drinks
$472
Free Gratuities
$124
Free Wifi
$120
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$150
Caribbean - Western
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 12/26/21
CruiseWise
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$3925-Nt. Caribbean - get back a $150 transportation credit

Celebrity Summit

2,334 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$150
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
-
Free Basic Drinks
$590
Free Gratuities
$155
Free Wifi
$150
Caribbean - Western
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 12/16/21
CruiseWise
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$88610-Nt Caribbean Cruise w/ Exclusive up to $75 OBC, Free Drinks, Tips & WiFi

Celebrity Millennium

1,650 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$75
Free Drinks
$590
Free Gratuities
$155
Free Wifi
$141
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$443
Free Dining Credit
$75
Caribbean - Eastern
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 3/21/22
Cruises.com
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$3874-Nt Bahamas w/EXCLUSIVE $50 gift card + Free drinks, tips, more

Celebrity Millennium

1,650 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
83
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Gift Card
$50
Free Drinks
$472
Free Gratuities
$124
Free Wifi
$89
Other
$150
Bahamas
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 3/17/22
CruisesOnly.com
5
'Cruises'
5
'Cruises'

$3,669Balcony on 14-Nt. Mediterranean. $693 pp Off, $525 OBC, PPG & Free Drinks

Celebrity Silhouette

1,930 Reviews
American Discount Cruises
Deal score
82
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Fare Discount
$693
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$525
Free Drinks
$1,652
Free Wifi
$420
Free Gratuities
$434
Europe
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 7/30/22
American Discount Cruises
6
'Cruises'
6
'Cruises'

$9147-Nt Celebrity Solstice Alaska Cruise w/ Free Drinks & More

Celebrity Solstice

2,107 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
80
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Drinks
$826
Free Wifi
$420
Free Gratuities
$216
Alaska
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 9/09/22
Avoya Travel
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$1,0457-Nts on the all new Celebrity Apex w/ Drinks, WiFi, & More

Celebrity Apex

27 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
79
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Drinks
$826
Free Gratuities
$216
Free Wifi
$420
Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 4/09/22
Avoya Travel
8
'Cruises'
8
'Cruises'

$9927-Nt Celebrity Edge Cruise w/ Free Drinks, Gratuities, & More

Celebrity Edge

602 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal score
79
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Gratuities
$216
Free Drinks
$826
Free Wifi
$420
Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 3/20/22
Avoya Travel
9
'Cruises'
9
'Cruises'

$5,29916nt Pkg: Airfare, Buenos Aires Hotel, $500 OBC, Drinks, Tips, Wifi, MORE!

Celebrity Eclipse

1,835 Reviews
Online Vacation Center
Deal score
79
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Discount - Airfare
$1,500
Free Drinks
$826
Free Gratuities
$217
Free Wifi
$210
Other
$300
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$500
Antarctica
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 1/18/24
Online Vacation Center

