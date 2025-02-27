Celebrity River Cruises Cruise Deals

Ending in 2 days
1
Cruises

$1,499 pp
14-night Australia Great Barrier Reef Cruise with $1000 airfare credit, spending credit & onboard coupon book

Australia & New Zealand

Oct 1, 2025 - Mar 31, 2026

Crown Princess

2,266 Reviews
PrestigeCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$107/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$85 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Australia & New Zealand
Princess Cruises
PrestigeCruises.com
Ending in 2 days
2
Cruises

$2,399 pp
11-night British Isles with $1000 airfare credit roundtrip from London

Europe - British Isles & Western

Apr 28, 2025

Regal Princess

1,828 Reviews
PrestigeCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$218/night · Inside
Inclusions
International Airfare
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
$85 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Europe - British Isles & Western
Princess Cruises
PrestigeCruises.com
Last-Minute Deal
Ending in 2 days
3

$494 pp
4-Nt. Bahama w/ Exclusive perks & rewards, free upgrades & more

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

Feb 27, 2025

Carnival Sunrise

220 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$124/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
Other
Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruises.com
#3 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
4

$1,704 pp
9-Nt. Alaska w/ Exclusive perks & rewards, free gratuities included, free drinks, free wi-fi & more

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Apr 23, 2025

Norwegian Joy

560 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$189/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruises.com
5

$1,264 pp
7nt Alaska Balcony: exclusive $75 OBC, 60% off 2nd, kids sail free and reduced air

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

May 9, 2025

Anthem of the Seas

2,904 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$181/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
Discount - Airfare
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Royal Caribbean International
CruisesOnly.com
#4 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
6

$1,554 pp
7nt Caribbean Balcony in March: exclusive $375 OBC + free drinks, dining, excursions & kids free

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Mar 9, 2025

Nieuw Amsterdam

999 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$222/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$275 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean
Holland America Line
CruisesOnly.com
Personalize your deals
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
#7 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
7
Cruises

$1,379 pp
Start your Journey in Canada & New England this year with free balcony upgrades, reduced deposits and more!

Canada & New England

Apr 1, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Volendam

605 Reviews
Holland America Line

Deal Details

Price
$197/night · Inside
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Canada & New England
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
Luxury Deal
Ending in 2 days
8

$4,299 pp
7nt Luxe Iceland Balcony: exclusive $300 OBC, $400 off + $25 deposit, free air, excursions, more

Iceland, from Reykjavik

view map

Jun 22, 2026 - Jul 6, 2026

Viking Mars

179 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$614/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Iceland
Viking Ocean Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
#11 in the US today
9

$2,214 pp
11nt Southern Carib Balcony: exclusive $125 OBC & free tips + free drinks, excursions, more

Caribbean, from New Orleans

view map

Apr 20, 2025

Norwegian Getaway

3,343 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$201/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
$125 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
CruisesOnly.com

Celebrity River Cruises Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

