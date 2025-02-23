Celebrity River Cruises Cruise Deals

Ending in 2 days
1

$2,079 pp
18-night Canada & New England Plus Greenland with $200 airfare credit, spending credit & onboard coupon book

Canada & New England, from New York (Manhattan)

view map

Aug 1, 2025

Island Princess

1,251 Reviews
PrestigeCruises.com

$116/night · Inside
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$60 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Canada & New England
Princess Cruises
PrestigeCruises.com
#2 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
2
Cruises

$1,264 pp
Start your Journey in Alaska this year with free balcony upgrades, reduced deposits and more!

Alaska

Apr 1, 2025 - Oct 31, 2025

Koningsdam

915 Reviews
Holland America Line

$181/night · Inside
Taxes and Fees
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
Ending in 2 days
3

$899 pp
10-night Cruise to Caribbean roundtrip from New York with $100 airfare credit, spending credit & onboard coupon book

Caribbean, from New York (Manhattan)

view map

Aug 29, 2025

Island Princess

1,251 Reviews
PrestigeCruises.com

$90/night · Inside
Taxes and Fees
Discount - Airfare
$60 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Princess Cruises
PrestigeCruises.com
#1 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
4
Cruises

$2,099 pp
Start your Journey through the Panama Canal this year with free balcony upgrades, reduced deposits and more!

Panama Canal & Central America

Oct 1, 2025 - Apr 30, 2026

Koningsdam

915 Reviews
Holland America Line

$123/night · Inside
Taxes and Fees
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
Free Specialty Dining
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Panama Canal & Central America
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
#12 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
5
Cruises

$1,834 pp
Start your Journey in Alaska this year with up to $400 Onboard Credit and more!

Alaska

Apr 1, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Noordam

852 Reviews
Holland America Line

$262/night · Inside
Specialty Dining
Taxes and Fees
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
#7 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
6

$1,704 pp
9-Nt. Alaska w/ Exclusive perks & rewards, free gratuities included, free drinks, free wi-fi & more

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Apr 23, 2025

Norwegian Joy

560 Reviews
Cruises.com

$189/night · Balcony
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruises.com
#8 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
7
Cruises

$1,979 pp
Start your Journey in Northern Europe this year with free balcony upgrades, reduced deposits and more!

Europe

Apr 1, 2025 - Nov 30, 2025

Holland America Rotterdam

144 Reviews
Holland America Line

$283/night · Inside
Taxes and Fees
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
Free Gratuities
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Reduced Deposit
Europe
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
#11 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
8

$873 pp
7-Nt. Alaska – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Gratuities Included for 2

Alaska, from Whittier

view map

May 12, 2025

Norwegian Jade

2,096 Reviews
CruiseWise

$125/night · Inside
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
CruiseWise
#14 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
Ending in 2 days
9

$484 pp
4-Nt. Baja Mexico w/ Exclusive rewards & perks, free upgrades & more

Mexico, from Los Angeles

view map

Feb 23, 2025

Carnival Radiance

84 Reviews
CheapCruises.com

$121/night · Balcony
Free Cabin Upgrade
Mexico
Carnival Cruise Line
CheapCruises.com

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

