Ambassador Cruise Line Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1

$1,053 pp
6-Nt. Mexico – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

Oct 22, 2023

Celebrity Eclipse

1,905 Reviews
CruiseWise
80
80

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$176/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mexican Riviera
Celebrity Cruises
Luxury Deal
2

$4,699 pp
8-Nt South Pacific Oceanview Cabin w/ up to $400 Onboard Credit, Free Airfare + Hotel Package

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

Feb 21, 2024

Star Breeze

122 Reviews
Avoya Travel
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$587/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Post-Cruise Hotel
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
South Pacific
Windstar Cruises
3

$828 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,050 to Spend & No Deposit Required

Caribbean - Western, from Galveston

view map

Feb 4, 2024

Harmony of the Seas

2,047 Reviews
CruiseWise
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$118/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Specialty Dining
$125 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
4

$988 pp
7-Nt. Bahamas Balcony – Up to $1,050 to Spend & Gratuities Included

Bahamas, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

view map

Mar 3, 2024

Anthem of the Seas

2,839 Reviews
CruiseWise
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$141/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Kids Sail Free
$125 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
5

$979 pp
7-Nt. Mexican Riviera w/Exclusive $100-$3,000 Bonus, Free Specialty Dining, 30% off & More

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

Nov 20, 2023

Navigator of the Seas

2,274 Reviews
Cruises.com
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$140/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Specialty Dining
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mexican Riviera
Royal Caribbean International
Luxury Deal
6

$1,099 pp
7-Nt. Greek Isles & Italy– Up to $2,000 to Spend & More

Europe - Greek Isles, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

May 13, 2024

Queen Victoria

566 Reviews
CruiseWise
79
79

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$157/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Transfers
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Europe - Greek Isles
Cunard Line
7

$909 pp
7nt Caribbean on New Ship in Texas: exclusive no deposit & $200 to spend onboard

Caribbean, from Galveston

view map

Jan 20, 2024 - Feb 10, 2024

Carnival Jubilee

CruisesOnly.com
75
75

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$130/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Carnival Cruise Line
Luxury Deal
8

$3,499 pp
8 Day Dalmatian Coast Cruise

Italy

May 6, 2024

Wind Surf

254 Reviews
Windstar
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$500/night · Outside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Single Supplement
Other
Italy
Windstar Cruises
Ending in 1 day
9

$9,500 pp
10-Nt Antarctica w/ 50% Off Cruise Fares, Second Guest Sails Free, $2,500 Air Credit + Free Gratuities, Excursions, Beverages, & More

Antarctica

Dec 26, 2023

World Voyager

Avoya Travel
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$950/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Antarctica
Atlas Ocean Voyages

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

