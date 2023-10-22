  • Newsletter
Ambassador Cruise Line Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

#11 in the US today
1

$199 pp
3-Nt Bahamas w/ BOGO up to 75% Off Cruise Fares + up to $850 Onboard Credit

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

Oct 23, 2023

Celebrity Summit

2,431 Reviews
Avoya Travel
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$66/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
Celebrity Cruises
2

$1,053 pp
6-Nt. Mexico – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Drinks

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

Oct 22, 2023

Celebrity Eclipse

1,905 Reviews
CruiseWise
80
80

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$176/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mexican Riviera
Celebrity Cruises
3

$825 pp
5nt Caribbean Adults-Only: exclusive $200 OBC, free tips, Wifi, $300 bar tab & $400 off

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Oct 22, 2023

Scarlet Lady

974 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
80
80

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$165/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean
Virgin Voyages
Luxury Deal
4

$4,699 pp
8-Nt South Pacific Oceanview Cabin w/ up to $400 Onboard Credit, Free Airfare + Hotel Package

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

Feb 21, 2024

Star Breeze

122 Reviews
Avoya Travel
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$587/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Post-Cruise Hotel
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
South Pacific
Windstar Cruises
Luxury Deal
5

$3,319 pp
7-Nt. Iberia Suite – Free Gratuities & Luxury Transportation Credit

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

Nov 12, 2023

Seabourn Ovation

70 Reviews
CruiseWise
69
69

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$474/night · Suite
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Seabourn Cruise Line
6

$814 pp
6-Nt. Caribbean w/$100-$3,000 to Spend, Free specialty dining for 2, 30% off & More

Bahamas

Oct 30, 2023

Oasis of the Seas

3,739 Reviews
Cruises.com
77
77

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$136/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Luxury Deal
7

$24,791 pp
See the rare Emperor Penguins - Save 15%. No Single supplement for Solo Travelers on our Snow Hill Expeditions

Antarctica

Nov 12, 2023

Quark Ultramarine

16 Reviews
Quark Expeditions
62
62

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$1,771/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Bonus Offers
No Single Supplement
Other
Antarctica
Quark Expeditions
#9 in the US today
8

$939 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,400 to Spend & Free Drinks

Caribbean - Western, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Feb 4, 2024

Norwegian Epic

4,330 Reviews
CruiseWise
88
88

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$134/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Domestic Airfare
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Kids Sail Free
Free Specialty Dining
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Western
Norwegian Cruise Line
#14 in the US today
9

$300 pp
4-Nt Bahamas w/ BOGO up to 75% Off Cruise Fares + up to $850 Onboard Credit

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

Oct 26, 2023

Celebrity Summit

2,431 Reviews
Avoya Travel
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$75/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
Celebrity Cruises

Ambassador Cruise Line Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

