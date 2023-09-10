  • Newsletter
Ambassador Cruise Line Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1

$828 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,050 to Spend & No Deposit Required

Caribbean - Western, from Galveston

view map

Feb 4, 2024

Harmony of the Seas

2,047 Reviews
CruiseWise
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$118/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Specialty Dining
$125 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
2

$639 pp
6-Nt. Mexican Riviera Balcony w/Exclusive $100-$3,000 Bonus, Advance Deposit, Free Upgrades & More

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

view map

Apr 7, 2024

Carnival Panorama

149 Reviews
Cruises.com
83
83

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$107/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Other
Mexican Riviera
Carnival Cruise Line
Luxury Deal
3

$4,699 pp
8-Nt South Pacific Oceanview Cabin w/ up to $400 Onboard Credit, Free Airfare + Hotel Package

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

Feb 21, 2024

Star Breeze

122 Reviews
Avoya Travel
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$587/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Post-Cruise Hotel
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
South Pacific
Windstar Cruises
#13 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
Ending in 2 days
4

$419 pp
8-Nt. Bahamas – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Up to $200 to Spend at Sea

Bahamas, from New York (Brooklyn, Red Hook)

view map

Sep 10, 2023

MSC Meraviglia

738 Reviews
CruiseWise
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$52/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
MSC Cruises
Luxury Deal
5

$3,499 pp
8 Day Dalmatian Coast Cruise

Italy

May 6, 2024

Wind Surf

254 Reviews
Windstar
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$500/night · Outside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Specialty Dining
Bonus Offers
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Single Supplement
Other
Italy
Windstar Cruises
Luxury Deal
6

$1,099 pp
7-Nt. Greece, Italy & Turkey – Up to $2,300 to Spend & More

Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

May 13, 2024

Queen Victoria

566 Reviews
CruiseWise
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$157/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Discount - Airfare
$350 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Cunard Line
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Luxury Deal
7

$2,449 pp
10-Nt. Caribbean Oceanview – Free Drinks & Gratuities Included

Caribbean - Southern, from Barbados

view map

Nov 25, 2023

Insignia

216 Reviews
CruiseWise
78
78

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$245/night · Outside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
Caribbean - Southern
Oceania Cruises
8

$413 pp
4nt Bahamas & Perfect Day Balcony: exclusive $150 to spend onboard, no deposit & 30% off

Bahamas, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Dec 11, 2023

Liberty of the Seas

2,621 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
71
71

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$103/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
#11 in the US today
9

$199 pp
3-Nt Bahamas w/ BOGO up to 75% Off Cruise Fares + up to $850 Onboard Credit

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

Oct 23, 2023

Celebrity Summit

2,431 Reviews
Avoya Travel
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$66/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
Celebrity Cruises

Ambassador Cruise Line Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

