Luxury Deal
Ending in 1 day
1
Cruises

$9,689 pp
13-Nt. Istanbul to Barcelona + 3 Nights Istanbul Hotel + Roundtrip Air

Mediterranean

Oct 24, 2024

Seven Seas Voyager

344 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections

Deal Details

Price
$745/night · Suite
Inclusions
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Transfers
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Luxury Cruise Connections
#6 in the US today
Luxury Deal
2

$5,699 pp
12nt Japan Luxe Balcony: exclusive $1,050 back, free tips + drinks, excursions, Wifi

Japan, from Tokyo (Yokohama)

view map

May 22, 2025

Regatta

423 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$475/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
Discount - Shore Excursions
Japan
Oceania Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
3

$3,298 pp
7nt Europe River: exclusive $350 OBC, tips & $400 back + land package, upgrades, drinks, excursions

Europe - River Cruise, from Budapest

view map

Aug 7, 2024

AmaSonata

81 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$471/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Europe - River Cruise
AmaWaterways
LuxuryOnly.com
#11 in the US today
Luxury Deal
4

$3,934 pp
7nt Mediterranean Luxe Suite: exclusive $600 bonus, up to $1300 OBC + free tips, drinks, more

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

Nov 23, 2024

Seabourn Sojourn

156 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$562/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Basic Drinks
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$1,300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Seabourn Cruise Line
LuxuryOnly.com
5

$894 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean & Mexico Balcony w/Exclusive $50 bonus & up to 35% off fares

Caribbean, from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

view map

Jun 1, 2024

Enchanted Princess

144 Reviews
CheapCruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$128/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Other
Caribbean
Princess Cruises
CheapCruises.com
Luxury Deal
6

$8,899 pp
10-Nt. Europe Suite – Up to $200 to Spend & Transportation Credit

Europe, from Trieste

view map

Oct 5, 2024

Seven Seas Voyager

344 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$890/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Europe
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruiseWise
Luxury Deal
7

$4,160 pp
12nt South Africa Balcony: exclusive $400 back, $1350 OBC + up to $2k off, free tips, drinks

South Africa, from Cape Town

view map

Jan 16, 2025

Azamara Quest

724 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com

Deal Details

Price
$347/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$1,350 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
South Africa
Azamara
LuxuryOnly.com
8

$2,999 pp
7-Nt. Danube Riverview – Transportation Credit & Complimentary Beverages

Danube River, from Budapest

view map

Aug 7, 2024

AmaSonata

81 Reviews
CruiseWise

Deal Details

Price
$428/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Discount - Airfare
Free Gratuities
$350 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Danube River
AmaWaterways
CruiseWise
9

$1,269 pp
7-Nt. Canada & NE w/ Exclusive bonus $25-$1,500, up to $400 to spend, free drinks & more

Canada & New England, from New York (Manhattan)

view map

Sep 1, 2024

Norwegian Breakaway

3,881 Reviews
Cruises.com

Deal Details

Price
$181/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Canada & New England
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruises.com

Aman at Sea Cruise Deals

We get it: Some cruise lines are just more your vibe than others. That doesn't mean that your unfailing loyalty should keep you from scoring an amazing deal on your next cruise. Whether you're looking for Carnival cruise deals, cheap Royal Caribbean cruises, or a Oceania Cruise bargain, there are plenty of options out there that will keep your budget intact.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score will help you find the best deals on your favorite cruise line. By combining our extensive price data with upgrade details, onboard credits, itineraries, and more, you're able to quickly and clearly see just how much money you're going to save on your next cruise. And who knows? Maybe you'll find your second cruise line of choice -- deals on luxury lines like Azamara and Regent Seven Seas are just a few of the bargains you might find.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

