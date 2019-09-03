  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
CroisiEurope River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cabin 208 on the MS Renoir, September 2021
Miguel Torga docked in Porto
MS Symphonie Lower Deck corridor
MS Symphonie
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
130 reviews

1-10 of 130 CroisiEurope River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Both good and not so good

Review for Beethoven to Europe - All

User Avatar
sugarpink
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There were four of us traveling together. We previously had a 7-day river cruise, Vienna to Vienna, reserved with Crystal, but they went bankrupt. We needed these exact dates and itinerary to replace the Crystal river cruise. The Beethoven is quite old. Built in 2004 and refurbished in 2010. It is time to redo the whole ship or sell it for scrap. The technology is dismal. Mostly the wifi ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Really needs a refurbish

Review for Seine Princesse to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ainhoa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This riverboat was last refurbished in 2011 and really could do with a new refurbishment. It is looking tired. WiFi is free, but doesn't work most of the time. The cabin had no drawers, only shelves and a couple of very narrow wardrobes. The heating was virtually non-existent, OK when the sun was shining through the window, but the cabin was cold otherwise. Sofas in the public room are leather, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

A memorable four nights on the Seine - Le Havre to Paris

Review for Renoir to France

User Avatar
Bronx resident
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We had never been on a European river cruise before and chose this one for its brevity, just four nights. We were very happy with our choice and heartily recommend Croisieurope to travelers seeking affordable luxury plus top-flight service. The Renoir was refurbished to a very high standard in 2018 and it shows—comfortable beds, a ship-shape bathroom, lots of clever storage, individual climate ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Douro River cruise

Review for Miguel Torga to Europe - All

User Avatar
cruiserussia
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

The food, tours and service on the Miguel Torga exceeded our expectations, and we felt very safe with the Covid precautions being taken on board. Masks were universally worn by staff and passengers both on the boat and during excursions. There were many hand sanitizer stations. It was reassuring to see safety protocols being enforced, but the crew managed it without disrupting the relaxing ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with children

First River Cruise

Review for Vivaldi to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jellifer
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Decided on CroisiEurope for my first river cruise - 5 nights roundtrip from Vienna. Cabin I went for a cabin on the top deck and was glad I did. Beds were really comfortable and the room was very well appointed with floor to ceiling windows. The bathroom was fairly basic and quite small but it did the job. Dining There is one dining room with allocated tables for the entire voyage. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Pleasantly surprised

Review for Beethoven to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pinkytab
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have been wanting to cruise the Danube and Rhine rivers so when this reasonably priced 9 day CroisiEurope cruise came up I booked it for me and my husband. This cruise line is not one of the more popular ones so I did not know what to expect. We were pleasantly surprised to find a spacious and very clean cabin on the main deck. The window was so wide offering panoramic views of the passing river ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

CroisiEurope Trans European River Cruise 30 Sept 2019

Review for France to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
toucansuk
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my first river cruise. It was to visit parts of southern Germany I hadn't visited before. It was also supposed to spend time in Esztergom, Hungary, and plenty of free time in Vienna. Didn't get either of those. Reason: owing to the hot dry summer there was possibly insufficient water in the Danube to complete the tour so we had to rush to get there. But after Hungary it hardly stopped ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

The food is a huge deal breaker. No options and incredibly slow

Review for France to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
AlexandraRuiz
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I will NEVER take another Croisi Europe cruise. I wouldn't even want it for free! The food is a sit down with a set menu and they take forever to serve (sometimes dinner could take 2 hours with over 45 minutes to get the first dish!). With regards, to the food: Zero options. I HATED the food. Every single meal was depressing. It was unhealthy, tasteless, and they kept serving pork over and over. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

More like a bus tour than a river cruise

Review for Loire Princesse to Europe - All

User Avatar
spodshivalov
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We took the cruise “From the Châteaux of Chambord and Chenonceau to the Loire Valley” Sep/12 - Sep/18 Just some dry stats Time spent sailing: 16 hours Time spent on excursions: 20 hours Time spent in the bus: 24 hours Time spent on a boat at the dock: 61 hours The planning department of the company could have done a much better job. So little time sailing and so much time on a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

The Only Way to Travel the Rivers and Canals of France - Barge Hotel

Review for Raymonde to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Paris_Bum
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This barge hotel cruise on and along the Marne river was absolutely fantastic! It is by far the most relaxing way to travel I've ever experienced. Plenty of on board activities from which to choose during the cruising portion. Interesting daily excursions to learn of the local history, observe a different way of life and take in all that France has to offer. The crew were very attentive and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

