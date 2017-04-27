This was a most enjoyable cruise, the standard of service was excellent, the food very generous and high-quality, and all the staff were extremely helpful. I have now booked to go with them on the Rhone on 7th May, as I was so impressed. Although I was the only English-speaking tourist on board, this was no real problem as the other cruisers were mainly French or Spanish, and at my table, Swiss. ...
]As a female solo traveller, I especially appreciated CroisiEurope's summer special waiving single supplements.
I am non-EU national, and very much enjoyed the international clientele .
My flight arrived later than the prescribed boarding time, the crew had my cabin ready, and held dinner. Both land side New York office and the onboard crew were very welcoming, and most attention to detail. ...
I chose this cruise because we have seen many of the other rivercruise sites (Rhine, Danube, etc.) and didn't want to see Russia at the moment with the Ukranian war going on. So, we thought that seeing southern Spanish towns would be a good choice - and, it was. I doubt we would have visited Cadiz or a couple of the other small towns had it not been for this cruise.
The pro's :
- This cruise ...
The La Belle de L'Adriatique is a old vessel with a capacity of 150 passengers. We cruised the Adriatic Sea from Dubrovnik to Naples.
I would not recommend this vessel for those expecting a luxury cruise. I think the European market is a better fit, but not for the American cruiser that expects a certain standard.
The lounge on this vessel is the ugliest I have ever seen on a cruise ship. ...
Cabins small but well planned, and kept spotless by Renee. Picture Windows at water level. These are of little interest when moored alongside harbour wall or canal bank, which happened on four of our six nights. When we did get a canal view it was filthy with faeces floating. So don't stay in the cabin.
Food was great but heavily meat based. Our rep promised lots of fish, but we had nine meat ...
I wanted a small ship experience and I was also keen to try out a French ship - I was travelling with my children and they all learn French at school and I thought it would be a good chance for them to practice with natives! And this was a family sailing too, so I thought there might be some other kids on board for them to befriend. In the event there weren't many other children (though there were ...
My wife and I just returned from a last minute 8 day trip to Italy (bucket list checked). We were interested in both Venice and river cruise and happened upon Croisi. I checked the regular sites for reviews and found very little, but went ahead and booked. Very glad we did.
We sailed on the Michelangelo in Venice April 4-8. First of all, the boat/hotel manager (Herve) is an excellent host. He ...
Just finished a cruise on the Anne Marie, from Arles to Sete. We thoroughly enjoyed it and miss it already. All of the crew preformed excellently. However, I want to acknowledge the exceptionally excellent work of Chef Pierre (Peter) and the host Zolton. Chef Pierre's food offerings were, for each meal, comparable with the best food I have tasted anywhere. All of the other passengers agreed. Our ...
Much has been written in previous reviews on this website about this ship and the cruise among the islands and ports of South Dalmatia plus Kotor in Montenegro with which I entirely agree. I will just add some extra points which occur to me. First, unlike one reviewer, we booked direct through Voyages Jules Verne. Transport to the ship and back to the airport was included in the price of our ...
We wanted to visit Croatia and hike while cruising and that was exactly what we got. The ship is very clean, well managed, everything works, smooth and quiet sailing, with excellent staff, food and service. Our cabin was the basic cabin and perfectly adequate. We had two hikes a day with two guides and about 40 passengers so we got to see more of each island, be outside in the lovely weather ...