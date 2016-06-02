  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

CroisiEurope Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cabin 208 on the MS Renoir, September 2021
Miguel Torga docked in Porto
MS Symphonie Lower Deck corridor
MS Symphonie
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
14 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 14 CroisiEurope Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

If you aren't French or if you want to relax - you may want to find another cruise

Review for La Belle de Cadix to Europe - All

User Avatar
KruisingKim
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because we have seen many of the other rivercruise sites (Rhine, Danube, etc.) and didn't want to see Russia at the moment with the Ukranian war going on. So, we thought that seeing southern Spanish towns would be a good choice - and, it was. I doubt we would have visited Cadiz or a couple of the other small towns had it not been for this cruise. The pro's : - This cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Budapest to Amsterdam 31 May 2019

Review for Victor Hugo to Europe - All

User Avatar
Brian Grace
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We were 4 New Zealanders and we chose this cruise because it was 18 days and at a reasonable price. The cabin was not huge but nicely decorated, clean and a good shower and had a large window. The bed was very comfortable. The Victor Hugo had very recently been refurbished. The food, wine and drinks were fantastic. The meals were amazing Staff were great and the announcement were in French ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

An Old Dame

Review for La Belle de l'Adriatique to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jerry of San Francisco
10+ Cruises

The La Belle de L'Adriatique is a old vessel with a capacity of 150 passengers. We cruised the Adriatic Sea from Dubrovnik to Naples. I would not recommend this vessel for those expecting a luxury cruise. I think the European market is a better fit, but not for the American cruiser that expects a certain standard. The lounge on this vessel is the ugliest I have ever seen on a cruise ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

A DELIGHT FROM START TO FINISH

Review for La Belle de l'Adriatique to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
cruiseloverfromlondon
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I wanted a small ship experience and I was also keen to try out a French ship - I was travelling with my children and they all learn French at school and I thought it would be a good chance for them to practice with natives! And this was a family sailing too, so I thought there might be some other kids on board for them to befriend. In the event there weren't many other children (though there were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Traveled with children

Really enjoyable holiday

Review for La Belle de l'Adriatique to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
adam181,uk
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Much has been written in previous reviews on this website about this ship and the cruise among the islands and ports of South Dalmatia plus Kotor in Montenegro with which I entirely agree. I will just add some extra points which occur to me. First, unlike one reviewer, we booked direct through Voyages Jules Verne. Transport to the ship and back to the airport was included in the price of our ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Traveled with disabled person

The best -- Hiking and Cruising on a wonderful ship

Review for La Belle de l'Adriatique to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jat600
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to visit Croatia and hike while cruising and that was exactly what we got. The ship is very clean, well managed, everything works, smooth and quiet sailing, with excellent staff, food and service. Our cabin was the basic cabin and perfectly adequate. We had two hikes a day with two guides and about 40 passengers so we got to see more of each island, be outside in the lovely weather ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Wonderful places visited in Croatia

Review for La Belle de l'Adriatique to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Kelpietweed
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We booked this cruise through Kuoni, and they found us a Voyages Jules Verne cruise. There was a party of 19 (all English) and we were allocated Places on Croisi Europe cruise. The ship had 100 cabins and was just the right size for our first experience of cruising. On arrival at Dubrovnik Airport we were met by Ivor, our taxi driver who took our bags and drove us in a Mercedes to the port where ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

River cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam

Review for Victor Hugo to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
theronc
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the following reasons: 1. Smaller ship with less passengers making excursions quick and easy 2. French (me being a francofile and able to speak French) 3. The itinerary and excursions offered 4. All inclusive 5. Reasonable price This was an 18 day cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam and the whole cruise from start to finish went smoothly. The crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cruise on River Danube and Tisza

Review for Victor Hugo to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
annacruise
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was a Noble Caledonia cruise and my first ever cruise. The boat and crew were excellent. All inclusive, lovely French food and wines. Spotlessly clean and everything worked in my cabin. All the crew were helpful and smiley - nothing was too much trouble for them. A couple of potential dramas were dealt with calmly and efficiently. The Noble Caledonia representatives were kind and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Great Cruise!

Review for La Belle de l'Adriatique to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Aussietripper
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise mainly because we enjoy the small ship experience and I love anything French! Out of the 140 odd people on board, there were only 10 native English speakers, 2 from Australia, 2 from USA, 2 from Scotland and 4 from New Zealand. The rest were French and I believe a few German. The staff did their best to make sure we were informed in English and provided separate tour guides ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines Luxury Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Viking Expeditions Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Variety Cruises Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Azamara Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.