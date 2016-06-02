I chose this cruise because we have seen many of the other rivercruise sites (Rhine, Danube, etc.) and didn't want to see Russia at the moment with the Ukranian war going on. So, we thought that seeing southern Spanish towns would be a good choice - and, it was. I doubt we would have visited Cadiz or a couple of the other small towns had it not been for this cruise.
The pro's :
- This cruise ...
We were 4 New Zealanders and we chose this cruise because it was 18 days and at a reasonable price. The cabin was not huge but nicely decorated, clean and a good shower and had a large window. The bed was very comfortable. The Victor Hugo had very recently been refurbished.
The food, wine and drinks were fantastic. The meals were amazing Staff were great and the announcement were in French ...
The La Belle de L'Adriatique is a old vessel with a capacity of 150 passengers. We cruised the Adriatic Sea from Dubrovnik to Naples.
I would not recommend this vessel for those expecting a luxury cruise. I think the European market is a better fit, but not for the American cruiser that expects a certain standard.
The lounge on this vessel is the ugliest I have ever seen on a cruise ship. ...
I wanted a small ship experience and I was also keen to try out a French ship - I was travelling with my children and they all learn French at school and I thought it would be a good chance for them to practice with natives! And this was a family sailing too, so I thought there might be some other kids on board for them to befriend. In the event there weren't many other children (though there were ...
Much has been written in previous reviews on this website about this ship and the cruise among the islands and ports of South Dalmatia plus Kotor in Montenegro with which I entirely agree. I will just add some extra points which occur to me. First, unlike one reviewer, we booked direct through Voyages Jules Verne. Transport to the ship and back to the airport was included in the price of our ...
We wanted to visit Croatia and hike while cruising and that was exactly what we got. The ship is very clean, well managed, everything works, smooth and quiet sailing, with excellent staff, food and service. Our cabin was the basic cabin and perfectly adequate. We had two hikes a day with two guides and about 40 passengers so we got to see more of each island, be outside in the lovely weather ...
We booked this cruise through Kuoni, and they found us a Voyages Jules Verne cruise. There was a party of 19 (all English) and we were allocated Places on Croisi Europe cruise. The ship had 100 cabins and was just the right size for our first experience of cruising. On arrival at Dubrovnik Airport we were met by Ivor, our taxi driver who took our bags and drove us in a Mercedes to the port where ...
We chose this cruise for the following reasons:
1. Smaller ship with less passengers making excursions quick and easy
2. French (me being a francofile and able to speak French)
3. The itinerary and excursions offered
4. All inclusive
5. Reasonable price
This was an 18 day cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam and the whole cruise from start to finish went smoothly. The crew were ...
This was a Noble Caledonia cruise and my first ever cruise. The boat and crew were excellent. All inclusive, lovely French food and wines. Spotlessly clean and everything worked in my cabin. All the crew were helpful and smiley - nothing was too much trouble for them. A couple of potential dramas were dealt with calmly and efficiently. The Noble Caledonia representatives were kind and ...
We chose this cruise mainly because we enjoy the small ship experience and I love anything French! Out of the 140 odd people on board, there were only 10 native English speakers, 2 from Australia, 2 from USA, 2 from Scotland and 4 from New Zealand. The rest were French and I believe a few German. The staff did their best to make sure we were informed in English and provided separate tour guides ...