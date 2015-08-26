CroisiEurope Italy Cruise Reviews

Michaelangelo in Venice, New Year

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Michelangelo

User Avatar
Trouvailless
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

This was a most enjoyable cruise, the standard of service was excellent, the food very generous and high-quality, and all the staff were extremely helpful. I have now booked to go with them on the Rhone on 7th May, as I was so impressed. Although I was the only English-speaking tourist on board, this was no real problem as the other cruisers were mainly French or Spanish, and at my table, Swiss. ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Croisi Michelangelo is a Gem of Venice

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Michelangelo

User Avatar
Bowinkle
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I just returned from a last minute 8 day trip to Italy (bucket list checked). We were interested in both Venice and river cruise and happened upon Croisi. I checked the regular sites for reviews and found very little, but went ahead and booked. Very glad we did. We sailed on the Michelangelo in Venice April 4-8. First of all, the boat/hotel manager (Herve) is an excellent host. He ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Venice from the Water. October 2016

Review for a Italy Cruise on Michelangelo

User Avatar
Hello/Piggy
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

CroisiEurope should be proud of the staff on board the Michelangelo, they were magnificent, very helpful friendly and pleasant at all times, they clearly worked hard. The ship was spotless and the food absolutely wonderful. The cabins were roomy with plenty of wardrobe space for two and there was a large window in each. Air con or heating was standard at the flick of a button and cabins were ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Not a Good Choice

Review for a Italy Cruise on Michelangelo

User Avatar
flaminkokid
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Everyone we talked to said how great the riverboat cruises are. We searched for cruises from Venice and came up with Croisieurope with stops at Padua, Verona and Bologna. Perfect! we said. We had no idea that the amount of time traveling on buses would exceed the time spent cruising on the river. With the exception of time spent in Venice, itself, we would spend a couple of hours to get to the ...
Sail Date: April 2016

Venice and the Lagoon not forgetting the River Po

Review for a Italy Cruise on Michelangelo

User Avatar
squarevanman
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

As promised my review of my floating hotel Michelangelo on the Venice Lagoon and River Po. First I shall talk about fellow passengers. Being a French ship most passengers were from France with a large French speaking Belgian group from an organisation called Kwiani (hope I have the correct spelling). 6 Spanish speaking guests and the English speaking table consisting of 4 British and 2 Flemish ...
Sail Date: August 2015

