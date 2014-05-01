We had never been on a European river cruise before and chose this one for its brevity, just four nights. We were very happy with our choice and heartily recommend Croisieurope to travelers seeking affordable luxury plus top-flight service. The Renoir was refurbished to a very high standard in 2018 and it shows—comfortable beds, a ship-shape bathroom, lots of clever storage, individual climate ...
This river cruise exceeded our expectation. We participated in all the "optional" excursions which added greatly to our enjoyment. It would not have been the same trip without them. All were interesting and for the most part unique except for the "cruise" on the Erdre River which we found to be beautiful but not any more beautiful than other rivers of its ilk. Furthermore, the outing ...
We booked this cruise through great rail journeys. We had originally booked to go through champagne region, but a couple of weeks before they contacted us and said we couldn't go because of lock maintenance. We were offered a refund, a later date or an alternative route. After much conferring, we chose the alternative route, which embarked at Joigny. When we received our itinerary we noticed ...
A very good friend showed me Great Train Journey brochure there were eight adults in our party. We travelled from St Pancras to Paris then transferred to Raymonde Barge in Joigny. No tour of Paris other than driving through the centre of the city. Transfer from Paris to Joigny was unacceptable bus too small very cramped and journey to Joigny is over two hours so very disappointed...not a good ...
Visit to Camargue area on first day was very long time on the bus with very little wildlife to see. Would recommend leaving it out. Especially after a 5hr bus ride from Lyon to meet up with the tour the day before. Then my bag was dragged up judder bars onto the boat by a young girl and broke off the wheel. Staff tried to fix it but I have had to buy another bag. No apology given.
A family friend chartered the Jeanine for a week long cruise from Dijon to Beasancon in France. I had never cruised on a barge before so really didn't know what to expect.
This was a great trip. The barge itself, was very nicely furnished with lots of color. It was very bright. We were greeted with champagne when we boarded.
Our river cruise out of Bordeaux on the Gironde estuary was very enjoyable. The crew was exceptionally pleasant. Food was very good, well presented and varied. Wine was included and definitely a step up over what you expect on a cruise. Being an American I particularly enjoyed the interaction with a varied group of European travelers.
It wasn’t without hesitation that I decided to offer European river cruises to compliment my firms custom tours in France. After some research I selected CroisiEurope. A family owned company based in Strasbourg France. They had a full portfolio of European river cruises, and were just entering the American market.
