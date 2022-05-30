This was our first canal/river cruise and we had a wonderful time. It was fully inclusive of all tours, meals and drinks with meals and a good choice of drinks from the bar at other times.
The staff of six were wonderful and made sure everyone was well looked after. We were early at the port but we were invited to board and given a nice cocktail while waiting for the rest of the passengers to ...
For the cruise from Black sea to Vienna on "Vivaldi"
con:
1. AC was not working properly in restaurant and lounge, making air very hot and humid (some days t was around +28C inside the ship)
2. WIFI internet was a joke, working intermittently with average speed around 1-2 mb/s (what about starlink?)
3. Bartenders and waiters must speak decent English to explain dishes/menu/drinks and ...
The ship was spotless and the crew was great. This is a French company and most of the guests were French. There were Americans ans Brits also on the cruise. The room was very small but I assume that since the ship traveled canals and went through very narrow canals things had to be tight. The public rooms were really nice and spacous. For non Euopeans, all the tours were included. After we left ...
We chose it because it was a smaller, more intimate ship, and guests were mainly from France, Spain and the UK which made for a better experience. Our Cruise Director, Jose was extremely attentive and helpful, as was our English speaking ( and indeed multi lingual guide ) Sarah, both of whom made the whole cruise a delight. All the crew were friendly and polite and the waiters and waitresses were ...
Our Wonderful CroisiEurope “Meandering Seine” Cruise
For our 40th anniversary my wife & I just did a CroisiEurope 6 night cruise in northern France. Our first cruise ever. We’ve lived abroad [outside the U.S.] for 15 years. I’m a 20+ year 1K with United. We can be picky travelers. But, our cruise was absolutely lovely. We’re already looking for our Croisi cruise for next year. Some finer ...
We were offered an exceptional deal on this cruise and having done lots of ocean cruises and always considering a river cruise, it was too good a deal to miss.
The good parts: there are only a total of 180 people on board if the ship is full. The meals an a reasonable selection of drinks are included and tours may be included.
The staff do a variety of jobs, so working in the bar, cleaning, ...
This cruise was on our bucket list since both my wife's family and my family are from Austria. My father was from the Wachau wine growing area through which the cruise went (DURNSTEIN) and some of my wife's family came from Linz the starting and end point of the cruise. We have previously been on ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise so we were a bit nervous not knowing what to expect. ...
We cruised the Douro River on the Gil Eanes. My experience about the ship was not as spectacular as the Dour River scenery. The food was mediocre as there wasn't really a selection, portions were small and the only food available was the food served at breakfast, lunch, dinner. I must say that the ship did try to accommodate with a food alternative when we food we did not like the fixed menu. ...
I will start with one positive comment (it will be downhill after that). The cabin was roomy with good storage space and in pretty good condition.
The food was school-dinner standard. I sent back many a full plate (which I don't normally do) - nasty textures, bland etc. Apart from the very last day when the chef pulled something out of the bag – a clever move I guess – hoping the last lunch and ...
There were four of us traveling together. We previously had a 7-day river cruise, Vienna to Vienna, reserved with Crystal, but they went bankrupt. We needed these exact dates and itinerary to replace the Crystal river cruise.
The Beethoven is quite old. Built in 2004 and refurbished in 2010. It is time to redo the whole ship or sell it for scrap. The technology is dismal. Mostly the wifi ...