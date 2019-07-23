]As a female solo traveller, I especially appreciated CroisiEurope's summer special waiving single supplements.
I am non-EU national, and very much enjoyed the international clientele .
My flight arrived later than the prescribed boarding time, the crew had my cabin ready, and held dinner. Both land side New York office and the onboard crew were very welcoming, and most attention to detail. ...
This riverboat was last refurbished in 2011 and really could do with a new refurbishment. It is looking tired. WiFi is free, but doesn't work most of the time. The cabin had no drawers, only shelves and a couple of very narrow wardrobes. The heating was virtually non-existent, OK when the sun was shining through the window, but the cabin was cold otherwise. Sofas in the public room are leather, ...
I have been wanting to cruise the Danube and Rhine rivers so when this reasonably priced 9 day CroisiEurope cruise came up I booked it for me and my husband. This cruise line is not one of the more popular ones so I did not know what to expect. We were pleasantly surprised to find a spacious and very clean cabin on the main deck. The window was so wide offering panoramic views of the passing river ...
This was my first river cruise. It was to visit parts of southern Germany I hadn't visited before. It was also supposed to spend time in Esztergom, Hungary, and plenty of free time in Vienna. Didn't get either of those. Reason: owing to the hot dry summer there was possibly insufficient water in the Danube to complete the tour so we had to rush to get there. But after Hungary it hardly stopped ...
I will NEVER take another Croisi Europe cruise. I wouldn't even want it for free! The food is a sit down with a set menu and they take forever to serve (sometimes dinner could take 2 hours with over 45 minutes to get the first dish!). With regards, to the food: Zero options. I HATED the food. Every single meal was depressing. It was unhealthy, tasteless, and they kept serving pork over and over. ...
This barge hotel cruise on and along the Marne river was absolutely fantastic! It is by far the most relaxing way to travel I've ever experienced. Plenty of on board activities from which to choose during the cruising portion. Interesting daily excursions to learn of the local history, observe a different way of life and take in all that France has to offer.
The crew were very attentive and ...
I was travelling with my 90 year old father. It was our second cruise on a Croisieurope ship.
The first one was river cruise from Strasbourg on MS Princesse Sissi back in 2007.
I have been cruising on Paul Gauguin, Crystal, Azamara and Seabourn lines quite a few times since.
For this Vienna to Vienna 8 day cruise we arrived one day prior to the start of the cruise. We stayed 2 days after ...
Summary over a cruise on the Haute Seine and Yonne on a barge.
As seasoned cruisers, knowing well all aspects of cruising on seas and rivers, we had no experience about traveling on a barge in a canal. It was also time to overcome this lack.
A number of companies offer this kind of cruising on barge with 8 to 16 passengers, however very often at exorbitant prices. Luckily, we discovered that ...
This is our second river cruise with Croisieurope and it was excellent.
The ship - the Amalia Rodrigues, is a new ship, only 4 months old when we went on it in July 2019. It is tastefully decorated throughout. We were luckily enough to be upgraded from the main deck to the middle deck, which gave us a floor to ceiling view and an opening patio type door (without a balcony). This was really ...
Pros and cons but overall a very pleasant cruise. We would choose Croisieurope again but not the Douro
Booking procedure and communication etc was excellent
The price was very reasonable and included drinks
Check in process was smooth and all the staff were extremely friendly and helpful
The boat docked in the middle of nowhere, the only way to get there is a taxi, there is nothing ...