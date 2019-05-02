As part of our Road Scholar trip, our group filled this ship for a trip from La Havre to Paris on the Seine. Our experience will be different than others since we had our Road Scholar guides managing the experience.
This is a very simple and comfortable ship. It does not have the glitz and glamour of a Viking Longship (our other river cruise experience) and entertainment is limited. The crew is ...
This was our first canal/river cruise and we had a wonderful time. It was fully inclusive of all tours, meals and drinks with meals and a good choice of drinks from the bar at other times.
The staff of six were wonderful and made sure everyone was well looked after. We were early at the port but we were invited to board and given a nice cocktail while waiting for the rest of the passengers to ...
The ship was spotless and the crew was great. This is a French company and most of the guests were French. There were Americans ans Brits also on the cruise. The room was very small but I assume that since the ship traveled canals and went through very narrow canals things had to be tight. The public rooms were really nice and spacous. For non Euopeans, all the tours were included. After we left ...
We chose it because it was a smaller, more intimate ship, and guests were mainly from France, Spain and the UK which made for a better experience. Our Cruise Director, Jose was extremely attentive and helpful, as was our English speaking ( and indeed multi lingual guide ) Sarah, both of whom made the whole cruise a delight. All the crew were friendly and polite and the waiters and waitresses were ...
Our Wonderful CroisiEurope “Meandering Seine” Cruise
For our 40th anniversary my wife & I just did a CroisiEurope 6 night cruise in northern France. Our first cruise ever. We’ve lived abroad [outside the U.S.] for 15 years. I’m a 20+ year 1K with United. We can be picky travelers. But, our cruise was absolutely lovely. We’re already looking for our Croisi cruise for next year. Some finer ...
I will start with one positive comment (it will be downhill after that). The cabin was roomy with good storage space and in pretty good condition.
The food was school-dinner standard. I sent back many a full plate (which I don't normally do) - nasty textures, bland etc. Apart from the very last day when the chef pulled something out of the bag – a clever move I guess – hoping the last lunch and ...
This riverboat was last refurbished in 2011 and really could do with a new refurbishment. It is looking tired. WiFi is free, but doesn't work most of the time. The cabin had no drawers, only shelves and a couple of very narrow wardrobes. The heating was virtually non-existent, OK when the sun was shining through the window, but the cabin was cold otherwise. Sofas in the public room are leather, ...
This barge hotel cruise on and along the Marne river was absolutely fantastic! It is by far the most relaxing way to travel I've ever experienced. Plenty of on board activities from which to choose during the cruising portion. Interesting daily excursions to learn of the local history, observe a different way of life and take in all that France has to offer.
The crew were very attentive and ...
We had a good time on the cruise. We were in a unique situation, so our feedback might be a little skewed. Our cruise was bought out by a French Bus Tour Sabadu all but two tables of the dining room went out together on big black buses for their excursions. That left my group of 7 and a couple from Belgium. Croisi Europe rented a little bus and guide for our excursions. It felt more lux this ...
I chose this cruise as I thought it would be a good experience to travel on a European cruise line. The smoke smell on this ship was very overwhelming, especially after meals. The crew were constantly smoking on the deck right outside the reception area and the smoke blew in every time the sliding door opened. The average age of the passengers is very old which made it difficult on tours. The ...