Costa Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

3.0
61 reviews

1-10 of 61 Costa Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

FABULOUS DEAL TRANSATLANTIC MARCH 19 TO APRIL 3RD. 2023

Review for Costa Pacifica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
DIDISEVEN
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Several years ago I had a fabulous cruise with Costa (a few wrong things for me) but fabulous. I had not heard from them for ages and suddenly I got this offer and it was amazing. I was not even thinking of cruises at the time. It began in La Romana and ended in Sevona Italy....7 fabulous stops...though I only got off once where the town was right in front of the ship. I have mobility problems ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Good Transatlantic Cruise

Review for Costa Magica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to get away from the Winter and have Christmas at sea Our Costa organised bus trip from our home town in Austria to Savona was smooth and punctual. Savona is a pleasant port, but as it was a bit chilly and windy, we elected to stay in the departure area Boarding was a little slow and Costa could improve communication to keep people informed Our cabin was ready and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Premium

Much better than expected

Review for Costa Pacifica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
weatherman46
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having read some of the previous reviews, we were a bit worried about taking this cruise. However, overall it warrants the four stars I have given it. The service throughout the ship was mostly very good, which was good as you cannot remove the service charge of 10 Euros per person a day on any Costa ship. The ship was in a pretty good condition, but it is starting to show a few signs of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

International mix of passengers and crew.

Review for Costa Pacifica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Lunenburg
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

This was a slow way to return to S. America and the ports made this a good choice. The ship was fairly full with guests from Spain, Italy, Finland, Russia, Switzerland, Holland, France, Argentina, Germany, Brazil, UK, USA and others. Embarkation was slow in Savona, took us two and a half hours to get onboard. The food was Italian as expected with some unusual options such as pasta with squid, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

Cabin 7264

Review for Costa Fortuna to Transatlantic

User Avatar
70goingon40
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

30 night Relocation voyage from Barcelona to Singapore. Embarkation was quick and straightforward due to priority check in.The suite was well appointed with coffee making machine, dressing room, enormous shower with rain shower and plenty of hot water, twin vanity basins plus heaps of storage space. Spotless cabin and large balcony under the control of Marvin the Butler. The suite included all ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony

Costa? Never Again!

Review for Costa Deliziosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
b.wiss
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking for an alternative to cross the Atlantic other than by plane to avoid the jetlag. As this sailing fit in our time schedule we booked a cruise on Costa Deliziosa leaving Ft. Lauderdale March 03. -To begin with the ship: Costa Deliziosa is an eldery lady in need of a thorough make-over. The entire interior decor and design was retro. - Our cabin, which was a so-called Samsara ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Samsara Outside with Balcony

Good enough

Review for Costa Deliziosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
theprimate
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I took notes so I would be more objective. Some of the online criticism I read wasn’t a problem for us. For example, the Jacuzzi’s size, food, and service were good. The crew spoke English with the usual assortment of accents. Costa was responsive to complaints. The pool music was obnoxious and very loud. I asked the desk, “What age are you targeting?” The next day, the volume was lower and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Above our expectations

Review for Costa Deliziosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Dancing Dee
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Crusing Costa is a unique experience. Passengers speak many languages but the staff speak good English and are helpful in every way. The shows in the theater are all in English and ours were excellent. We took a 24 day transatlantic with great ports.The ship is slightly dated but very clean and comfortable. The service was excellent.Its great for ballroom dancers .Large dancefloor and good music. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Fortuna is FANTASTIC!

Review for Costa Fortuna to Transatlantic

User Avatar
roytherrien
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because we happened to be going from Singapore to Rome. The price was outstanding, so despite the generally poor reviews, we tried Costa. Shazaam!...now we’re big Costa fans! The ship is good, but the crew is amazing. Costa (or at least the Fortuna) clearly has the secret sauce recipe for keeping its crew (apparently) happy and very highly effective. Here’s some ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Classic

Good staff, food and entertainment. Be careful with pricing and mediocre website

Review for Costa Deliziosa to Transatlantic

User Avatar
moneyman48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Costa -Deliziosa Our 11-day cruise (February 21, 2019) generally was made most enjoyable by the crew. Very helpful, pleasant & happy to serve you. Everybody spoke English as well as two or three other languages as well, so there was always someone to help you as needed. This was a very International passenger list as the 11 days thru the Western Caribbean was the intro trip to the repositioning ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Mini Suite with Balcony

