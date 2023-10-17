We were a family group of 10 people, ranging in ages 4 to 74. Costa brought cruising to a very low level indeed and left us with a bitter taste of rip-off. Please bear in mind that the older couple has been taking cruising vacations for 42 years, so are not green travellers. On a very basic level, Costa does NOT even provide a free glass of water - only at breakfast and lunch meal times - & ...
Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle.
Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing
Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
Originally we chose this cruise mainly because of the ports it was due to stop at in Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, but this itinerary was amended when Israel declared war on the Palestinians and these ports were replaced by others in Turkey and Tunisia. This was obviously not the fault of Costa Cruises.
Overall we enjoyed the cruise, but not Costa and unfortunately we wouldn't ever travel with them ...
The ship is fantastic, the cabin great. Cabin staff, bar staff and restaurant staff excellent. The food was adequate, but not exceptional, we resorted to eating in the speciality restaurants on a number of occations to relieve the bordom. At dinner we could not get menues in English but other nationalities did not have this problem. We were treated with disrespect, in the form of racism by the ...
I hadn't cruised with Costa before, but with 5 other lines. The itinerary (Spain to Brazil) interested me as a biologist and natural history photographer, and the price was very reasonable, probably because the relocation nature and the lack of port visits meant the ship was (according to the crew) about half empty. My double cabin, for one person and no single supplement, was outstanding value ...
Terrible experience. A constant struggle against the the very unhappy and agressive employees, bad and scarce food, bad or absent service, bad organization and lack of customer service on all ends. Very long waiting lines everywhere and for everything. Salad was a luxury good on board. Either one day carrots or one day bell pepper. Both was.impossible. Generally not a very good quality, neither ...
For the holidays me and my family went on a 7 night Mediterranean cruise with Costa Diadema. I did have somewhat of a high expectation because a lot of people were recommending us Costa, so we tried it to see how it really is for ourselves.
When we arrived at the port of Savona the boarding process was quite weird and I still don’t get it till this day. Before boarding on the ship you need to ...
7 complaints and 2 compliments:
COMPLAINTS:
1. Change of itinerary due to vis major. As on the 7. October 2023. the war between Gaza and Israel suddenly begun, Costa changed our itinerary and instead of docking in Ashdod (Israel), Alexandria (Egypt), and Limassol (Cyprus) the new itinerary included Istanbul and Izmir (Turkey) and Volos and Piraeus (Greece). The passengers were informed of ...
I am just now reading the reviews and ugh I have to say I agree with the bad ones. So... I was not going to write this review. I first contacted Costa via email with my post cruise concerns to see if they would address any of them and they did not, so hence the below. By the way, COSTA is a nightmare to reach. If you email them expect to wait a week at least for an answer. If you call them ...