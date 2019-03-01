Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle.
Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing
Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
All of the staff spoke great English and we never had any problems with communication. They were also kind and patient to all of the guests.
The entertainment was plentiful. There was always something going on. We especially enjoyed the evening shows in the theater.
There was gym available on the ship, but we found that on cruising day it was too accommodate everyone that wanted to use ...
We chose this cruise because of the time it was going and the stops it was making. We had never been on a Costa cruise but thought it would be OK because we have been on many different cruise lines and they have all been good, some better than others in certain areas, but all satisfactory.
Costa was disappointing in almost every area. The web site did not work well and was frustrating to use ...
It's a lovely ship and service, cleanliness and food are just alright. You shouldn't complain.
You may not like the food, but it is well cooked and in copious quantities.
Unfortunately, we were hit several times by toxic paint fumes in our cabin, which were so powerful that we couldn't be there.
Our steward Adi was just quite real and service minded. Our butler could learn a lot from ...
We chose this cruise to get away from the Winter and have Christmas at sea
Our Costa organised bus trip from our home town in Austria to Savona was smooth and punctual. Savona is a pleasant port, but as it was a bit chilly and windy, we elected to stay in the departure area
Boarding was a little slow and Costa could improve communication to keep people informed
Our cabin was ready and the ...
Crusing Costa is a unique experience. Passengers speak many languages but the staff speak good English and are helpful in every way. The shows in the theater are all in English and ours were excellent. We took a 24 day transatlantic with great ports.The ship is slightly dated but very clean and comfortable. The service was excellent.Its great for ballroom dancers .Large dancefloor and good music. ...
We were looking for an alternative to cross the Atlantic other than by plane to avoid the jetlag. As this sailing fit in our time schedule we booked a cruise on Costa Deliziosa leaving Ft. Lauderdale March 03.
-To begin with the ship: Costa Deliziosa is an eldery lady in need of a thorough make-over. The entire interior decor and design was retro.
- Our cabin, which was a so-called Samsara ...
I took notes so I would be more objective. Some of the online criticism I read wasn’t a problem for us. For example, the Jacuzzi’s size, food, and service were good. The crew spoke English with the usual assortment of accents. Costa was responsive to complaints. The pool music was obnoxious and very loud. I asked the desk, “What age are you targeting?” The next day, the volume was lower and the ...
Went on a two week (back to back) cruise with my sister and my adult daughter. Girls cruise! SO excited. First time with Costa. We all enjoyed the cultural experience. Very few English speaking guests on board. We don't speak Italian or French but they had specific English embarkation and de-embarkation talks and any relevant announcements were given in 4 or 5 languages. The ship was ...