Costa Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: costadec2023
Cruiser Rating
2.8
Poor
64 reviews

1-10 of 64 Costa Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Transatlantic culinary delight

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Blakious
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mini Suite with Balcony

GREAT IDEA...........sick ending!!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle. Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Great value for money

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Costa Pacifica

PotatoSalad
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

All of the staff spoke great English and we never had any problems with communication. They were also kind and patient to all of the guests. The entertainment was plentiful. There was always something going on. We especially enjoyed the evening shows in the theater. There was gym available on the ship, but we found that on cruising day it was too accommodate everyone that wanted to use ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Disappointing

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Costa Pacifica

krmcne
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the time it was going and the stops it was making. We had never been on a Costa cruise but thought it would be OK because we have been on many different cruise lines and they have all been good, some better than others in certain areas, but all satisfactory. Costa was disappointing in almost every area. The web site did not work well and was frustrating to use ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

World cruise hit by Corona virus

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

Steen holbek
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It's a lovely ship and service, cleanliness and food are just alright. You shouldn't complain. You may not like the food, but it is well cooked and in copious quantities. Unfortunately, we were hit several times by toxic paint fumes in our cabin, which were so powerful that we couldn't be there. Our steward Adi was just quite real and service minded. Our butler could learn a lot from ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with Balcony

Good Transatlantic Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Magica

DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to get away from the Winter and have Christmas at sea Our Costa organised bus trip from our home town in Austria to Savona was smooth and punctual. Savona is a pleasant port, but as it was a bit chilly and windy, we elected to stay in the departure area Boarding was a little slow and Costa could improve communication to keep people informed Our cabin was ready and the ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Premium

Above our expectations

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

Dancing Dee
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Crusing Costa is a unique experience. Passengers speak many languages but the staff speak good English and are helpful in every way. The shows in the theater are all in English and ours were excellent. We took a 24 day transatlantic with great ports.The ship is slightly dated but very clean and comfortable. The service was excellent.Its great for ballroom dancers .Large dancefloor and good music. ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Costa? Never Again!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

b.wiss
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking for an alternative to cross the Atlantic other than by plane to avoid the jetlag. As this sailing fit in our time schedule we booked a cruise on Costa Deliziosa leaving Ft. Lauderdale March 03. -To begin with the ship: Costa Deliziosa is an eldery lady in need of a thorough make-over. The entire interior decor and design was retro. - Our cabin, which was a so-called Samsara ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Samsara Outside with Balcony

Good enough

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Deliziosa

theprimate
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I took notes so I would be more objective. Some of the online criticism I read wasn’t a problem for us. For example, the Jacuzzi’s size, food, and service were good. The crew spoke English with the usual assortment of accents. Costa was responsive to complaints. The pool music was obnoxious and very loud. I asked the desk, “What age are you targeting?” The next day, the volume was lower and the ...
Sail Date: March 2019

First and last with Costa

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Costa Magica

PWells
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Went on a two week (back to back) cruise with my sister and my adult daughter. Girls cruise! SO excited. First time with Costa. We all enjoyed the cultural experience. Very few English speaking guests on board. We don't speak Italian or French but they had specific English embarkation and de-embarkation talks and any relevant announcements were given in 4 or 5 languages. The ship was ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Costa Ships
Costa Favolosa Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
