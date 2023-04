Review for Costa Fascinosa to South America

We chose this cruise based on the ports of call and the price. We paid £1300 pp for a premium inside cabin and for a 19 night cruise this was amazing so you need to decide if you think that my negatives outweigh the positives (overall probably not but they may put us off Costa in the future). Included in the price: we flew to Lisbon, stayed 1 night B&B in an OK hotel and then had a full day in ...