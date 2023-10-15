  • Newsletter
Costa Italy Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.8
Poor
391 reviews

1-10 of 391 Costa Italy Cruise Reviews

Very disappointing.

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Smeralda

Never Again Costa Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were a family group of 10 people, ranging in ages 4 to 74. Costa brought cruising to a very low level indeed and left us with a bitter taste of rip-off. Please bear in mind that the older couple has been taking cruising vacations for 42 years, so are not green travellers. On a very basic level, Costa does NOT even provide a free glass of water - only at breakfast and lunch meal times - & ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Transatlantic culinary delight

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Blakious
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our first transatlantic cruise and first time with Costa. After reading the Costa Pacifica reviews on this site I was not expecting too much from our cruise so thank you to all those who lowered our expectations because we loved virtually every minute of this cruise, particularly the food which was at times borderline Michelin. More positives include one of the largest spa facilities on any cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mini Suite with Balcony

GREAT IDEA...........sick ending!!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Costa Pacifica

DiscoVolante
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

A Transatlantic cruise is a great way to escape the European winter and be away for Christmas. The seas are nearly always calm and after several crossings we have always enjoyed smaller passenger numbers. That means better service and less hustle and bustle. Embarking and disembarking was never an issue and the staff are amazing Dining was excellent and MDR Dinner was well presented with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Our first and last Costa Cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

Pablo Spain
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Originally we chose this cruise mainly because of the ports it was due to stop at in Israel, Egypt and Cyprus, but this itinerary was amended when Israel declared war on the Palestinians and these ports were replaced by others in Turkey and Tunisia. This was obviously not the fault of Costa Cruises. Overall we enjoyed the cruise, but not Costa and unfortunately we wouldn't ever travel with them ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

British customers on Costa cruises

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Firenze

Jeffrey Jeffrey1947
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The ship is fantastic, the cabin great. Cabin staff, bar staff and restaurant staff excellent. The food was adequate, but not exceptional, we resorted to eating in the speciality restaurants on a number of occations to relieve the bordom. At dinner we could not get menues in English but other nationalities did not have this problem. We were treated with disrespect, in the form of racism by the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Avoid Costa at all cost

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Favolosa

PrivatPrivat7473639
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Terrible experience. A constant struggle against the the very unhappy and agressive employees, bad and scarce food, bad or absent service, bad organization and lack of customer service on all ends. Very long waiting lines everywhere and for everything. Salad was a luxury good on board. Either one day carrots or one day bell pepper. Both was.impossible. Generally not a very good quality, neither ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

Just not what the Costa is promising

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Diadema

Lukamik05
2-5 Cruises • Age Under 20

For the holidays me and my family went on a 7 night Mediterranean cruise with Costa Diadema. I did have somewhat of a high expectation because a lot of people were recommending us Costa, so we tried it to see how it really is for ourselves. When we arrived at the port of Savona the boarding process was quite weird and I still don’t get it till this day. Before boarding on the ship you need to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

NO hot water in the cabin!!!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Pacifica

MarSa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

7 complaints and 2 compliments: COMPLAINTS: 1. Change of itinerary due to vis major. As on the 7. October 2023. the war between Gaza and Israel suddenly begun, Costa changed our itinerary and instead of docking in Ashdod (Israel), Alexandria (Egypt), and Limassol (Cyprus) the new itinerary included Istanbul and Izmir (Turkey) and Volos and Piraeus (Greece). The passengers were informed of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Premium

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Smeralda

Iceland Guy
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I am just now reading the reviews and ugh I have to say I agree with the bad ones. So... I was not going to write this review. I first contacted Costa via email with my post cruise concerns to see if they would address any of them and they did not, so hence the below. By the way, COSTA is a nightmare to reach. If you email them expect to wait a week at least for an answer. If you call them ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony Stateroom

Too busy, way too long lines!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Toscana

Naat73
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We thought it would be fun to do this cruise. The places we arrived were nice. The cabin with balcony was very good. Food and drinks tasty. But, the crowds at the lifts and in the lifts, the crowds when leaving the boat and returning to the boat, the queues at reception and the fact that bars were regularly closed, which meant that the bar that was open was very busy. And you have to wait a long ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

