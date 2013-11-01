If you ever come to this cruise, only what you will do you will be nervous because of waiting and looking at the crew how they are not organized.
Breakfast - waiting 40 min for food
. . .
Launch - waiting 45 min for food
. . .
Crew trying to scan your cards 10 times without success. They don’t know what to do…
. . .
Casino is good.
. . .
Elevators good ...
I don't think a lot of people with positive feedback do the reviews, you only see the negative ones.
We where a group of 8 people ages 35 to 47 from South Africa (yes we where the noisy bunch), Booked from Istanbul to Venice.
Costa change itinerary from Istanbul to Venice, they booked our plane tickets and transferred us on there cost and gave each of us a $150 credit towards our on board ...
A new Ship, beautiful! The rooms are big enough and most facilities needed are available, clean and neat. Definetely buy the Boys and Girls Softdrink package that they have, you save a bit with this. Everything worth doing on the ship is however charged for...Grand Prix and Golf Simulator, use of Spa Steam rooms, 4D Movies etc.
Our waiter and our room attendant was stunning, the chefs/cooks and ...