Costa Istanbul Cruise Reviews

Bathroom
It was fun meeting people from all over the globe. Here I'm laughing
Fresh fruit that looked good and tasted great.
Beautiful main dinning room.
Cruiser Rating
1.7
Terrible
3 reviews

Filters

1-3 of 3 Costa Istanbul Cruise Reviews

Waiting and waiting… organisation big 0

Review for Costa Venezia to Mediterranean

User Avatar
AF1997
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

If you ever come to this cruise, only what you will do you will be nervous because of waiting and looking at the crew how they are not organized. Breakfast - waiting 40 min for food . . . Launch - waiting 45 min for food . . . Crew trying to scan your cards 10 times without success. They don’t know what to do… . . . Casino is good. . . . Elevators good ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony

Not your average negative review. They are good too.

Review for Costa neoRiviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Conrad - SA
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I don't think a lot of people with positive feedback do the reviews, you only see the negative ones. We where a group of 8 people ages 35 to 47 from South Africa (yes we where the noisy bunch), Booked from Istanbul to Venice. Costa change itinerary from Istanbul to Venice, they booked our plane tickets and transferred us on there cost and gave each of us a $150 credit towards our on board ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

No rating
Costa Cruise

Review for Costa Fascinosa to Mediterranean

User Avatar
BusyBSA
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

A new Ship, beautiful! The rooms are big enough and most facilities needed are available, clean and neat. Definetely buy the Boys and Girls Softdrink package that they have, you save a bit with this. Everything worth doing on the ship is however charged for...Grand Prix and Golf Simulator, use of Spa Steam rooms, 4D Movies etc. Our waiter and our room attendant was stunning, the chefs/cooks and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2013

