Costa sent people to the wrong port. You don't start the embarkation process in Port of Marghera/ Venice like a lot of people thought. You start it in the port of Tronchetto. Families, old couples, me and my husband living our honeymoon, all lost in the other side of Venice. We actually only spent money with a night in tronchetto because we thought we had to travel all the way to the port of ...
The COSTA COVID Activities are far too hard compared with other Cruise companies. Costa guests are NOT allowed to go alone from the board (in other Cruise companies is this allowed). You feel like in jail if you go with COSTA!
It is better to wait with cruises with Costa as long as the COVID activities are mandatory.
We had to book for every port a costa trip. Even if we would only to go in ...
We chose this cruise to visit different locations in Europe and not repeat the same stops that we made on an Aida cruise that we took in 2019. However, this cruise started out bad
1) If you're a U.S. passenger, they have this policy of keeping your passport until the end of your trip (why not just make a copy) which is a recipe for disaster for some U.S. passenger in the future.
2) We ...
We chose this cruise and were joined by two friends. As mentioned in other reviews we did not set sail due to Corona Virus affecting sailing ports of call. Have to say we found the staff extremely helpful and courteous at all times. Keep in mind these people were under extreme stress being far from their home base and not having any certainty of their position. The ship was very clean and there ...
My experience with costa cruise would be the worst travel experience I have ever endured.only on the ship for 24 hours, never left the embarkation port before we were told to disembark. The process of passengers getting their documentation back was a debacle waiting in lines for several hours elderly persons fainting, no care for passengers welfare was apparent. After this Costa only wants to give ...
Didnt end up sailing as cruise cancelled because of Coronavirus. Extremely rude, grumpy drink staff. Spent one night on board. Buffet was so small with well below average variety of food compared to other cruises I've been on. Food in dining room not good as well. Didnt get bread or coffee and having a drink card was a complete waste considering they dont serve cocktails or spirits in the dining ...
We liked the itinerary and it was a good value. The ship is beautiful with lots of really wood. It was well maintained and spotless. The itinerary changes due to the Covid-19 virus were NOT THE FAULT OF COSTA, and we believe that the cruise line, the ship's officers and the amazing crew did all that could be done to keep us safe and informed. The in room food service while we were quarantined ...
We chose this cruise because it visited the Countries and Ports we really like. I contacted Costa on 29th February the day before flying into Singapore and they told me the cruise was going ahead as originally planned. We had heard via (Facebook) that Cambodia and Vietnam ports had already been canceled, and I suspected that Thailand and Malaysian Ports were also going to be canceled as ...
Having long wanted to visit the area of the Indian Ocean (Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, La Reunion) covered by this cruise, we were pleased to find the one operator, Costa, who seemed able to include all these in a two-week, very reasonably priced package in a circular cruise starting from Mauritius.
We took the gamble of booking a reserved but unknown balcony cabin and were pleased to ...
We were really excited to be going on the Costa Fortuna cruise ship. We arranged for the appropriate visas for Cambodia, travel insurance and up to date passports as these were required documentations BY COSTA, otherwise you would be denied boarding the cruise. Well to start off, we were NOT EVEN ASKED for these documentations upon arrival and second, WE DID NOT NEED TO DO THE VISAS AS COSTA WOULD ...