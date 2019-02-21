We chose this cruise because a group of friends were going and we liked the destination itinerary.
Right from the start there were communication issues... the Costa app didn't work for anyone with a US phone. Everyday we were told the app would be working the next day. The only day it worked was our last day in port when we were disembarking the ship. Outside our cabin, we were supposed ...
Several years ago I had a fabulous cruise with Costa (a few wrong things for me) but fabulous. I had not heard from them for ages and suddenly I got this offer and it was amazing. I was not even thinking of cruises at the time. It began in La Romana and ended in Sevona Italy....7 fabulous stops...though I only got off once where the town was right in front of the ship. I have mobility problems ...
All of the staff spoke great English and we never had any problems with communication. They were also kind and patient to all of the guests.
The entertainment was plentiful. There was always something going on. We especially enjoyed the evening shows in the theater.
There was gym available on the ship, but we found that on cruising day it was too accommodate everyone that wanted to use ...
We chose this cruise because of the time it was going and the stops it was making. We had never been on a Costa cruise but thought it would be OK because we have been on many different cruise lines and they have all been good, some better than others in certain areas, but all satisfactory.
Costa was disappointing in almost every area. The web site did not work well and was frustrating to use ...
It's a lovely ship and service, cleanliness and food are just alright. You shouldn't complain.
You may not like the food, but it is well cooked and in copious quantities.
Unfortunately, we were hit several times by toxic paint fumes in our cabin, which were so powerful that we couldn't be there.
Our steward Adi was just quite real and service minded. Our butler could learn a lot from ...
We chose this cruise to get away from the Winter and have Christmas at sea
Our Costa organised bus trip from our home town in Austria to Savona was smooth and punctual. Savona is a pleasant port, but as it was a bit chilly and windy, we elected to stay in the departure area
Boarding was a little slow and Costa could improve communication to keep people informed
Our cabin was ready and the ...
We were looking for an alternative to cross the Atlantic other than by plane to avoid the jetlag. As this sailing fit in our time schedule we booked a cruise on Costa Deliziosa leaving Ft. Lauderdale March 03.
-To begin with the ship: Costa Deliziosa is an eldery lady in need of a thorough make-over. The entire interior decor and design was retro.
- Our cabin, which was a so-called Samsara ...
Crusing Costa is a unique experience. Passengers speak many languages but the staff speak good English and are helpful in every way. The shows in the theater are all in English and ours were excellent. We took a 24 day transatlantic with great ports.The ship is slightly dated but very clean and comfortable. The service was excellent.Its great for ballroom dancers .Large dancefloor and good music. ...
I took notes so I would be more objective. Some of the online criticism I read wasn’t a problem for us. For example, the Jacuzzi’s size, food, and service were good. The crew spoke English with the usual assortment of accents. Costa was responsive to complaints. The pool music was obnoxious and very loud. I asked the desk, “What age are you targeting?” The next day, the volume was lower and the ...
I was really excited to get back and give Costa Deliziosa a proper review. I am not sure which cruise most folks that have had issues with this cruise sailed on though my experience was completely opposite.
So yes I have been on about 10 cruises in The U S and one out of Rome. Also I used to work on a ship (Everyone a large vessel is not a boat. It is a ship) years ago.
Pre registration was ...