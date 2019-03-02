  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Costa Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Bathroom
It was fun meeting people from all over the globe. Here I'm laughing
Fresh fruit that looked good and tasted great.
Beautiful main dinning room.
Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
160 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 160 Costa Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Good new product

Review for Costa Firenze to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Craigcruises4u
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Cruise number 55 Costa Cruises – Costa Firenze 21st October to 28th October 2021 Cabin number: 9205 - Forward ship , Deck -9 : Premier Suite Total pax : 4500 , Crew : 1278 : Decks : 18 Cruise for 7 nights Barcelona – Marseille – Savona - Civitavecchia –Naples – At Sea – Palma (Majorca) -Barcelona Eventually we get to cruise on the brand new ship after a delay in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Perfectly fine and met expectations

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
ani4ani
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 21st cruise. We have sailed on Costa before as well as the other "main-stream" lines, e.g. RCCL, Celebrity, Norwegian, HA, MSC etc. This cruise was a last-minute replacement for a cancelled MSC cruise. Essentially, we paid less than 50% for the "same" cruise on Smeralda. We had read the numerous reviews on here and we were not unduly concerned since our own experiences have never ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Premium Terrace Stateroom

Costa Smeralda was a Great Cruise for the Money

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
kathrynlwright
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I went on the Costa Smeralda cruise to the Mediterranean with three friends. We had two premium balcony cabins with the upgraded drink package. We found the ship to be beautiful, the service to be excellent, and the on board activities to be lots of fun! We had read the awful reviews and were prepared for the worst. To out delight, the cruise couldn't have gone more smoothly. Embarkment and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony Stateroom

Probably the worst designed ship currently at sea today.

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
militaryman9
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

7 night Med cruise 27/01/2019-03/02/2020. (Rated poor to low in all areas). If this ship was to take the company in a new direction, it failed miserably! This tasteless floating cafeteria offers no signs of elegance or class. Areas of both inside and deck space have been greatly compromised by the huge amount of cabins and with little or no signage it is very difficult to navigate. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Ocean View Stateroom

New ship, Total disaster

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
craigs1214
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Cruise number 54 Costa Cruises – Costa Smeralda 20th January to 27th January 2020 Cabin number: 15250 - midship , Deck 15 - Premier Balcony Cabin Total pax : 6554 , Crew : 1646 : Decks : 19 Cruise for 7 nights Barcelona – Palma – at sea – Civitavecchia – La Spezia – Savona – Marseille – Barcelona Eventually we get to cruise on the brand new ship after a delay in delivery of ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony Stateroom

Curates Egg - Good In Places

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
MK_Cruiser1955
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

When I think of Costa Smeralda I’m drawn to Longfellow’s Poem, “The Little Girl” There was a little girl, And she had a little curl Right in the middle of her forehead, When she was good she was very, very good, And when she was bad she was horrid. Those last two lines perfectly sum up Smeralda, making this an incredibly difficult review to write. The cruise was a one week, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Premium Balcony Stateroom

Dreadful experience

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

User Avatar
mary conneely
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

we choose the cruise to celebrate my sons 60th. Birthday The whole experience was horrific I had previous experience of Costa cruises some six years ago so was confident that the cruise would meet our need at this time. The cabin was very small but clean and maintained daily. The food and service in the restaurants was a very poor standard. The evening dinner in the restaurant was served ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony Stateroom

Embarrassed to be Italian...

Review for Costa Magica to Mediterranean

User Avatar
MagentaCA
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I chose this Costa Magica cruise as a way to start off a visit in Sicily and Italy, which are our family heritage. I was a little leery of this cruise line (rightfully so, it turned out), as I prefer smaller and higher-rated ships. But the itinerary suited our needs, and a few of the shore excursions listed were appealing, and it seemed to be a good price listed on Vacations to Go. So we made ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Horrific experience

Review for Costa Fortuna to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
jerrentravel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

As a third time cruiser on other lines many years ago- but a friend was taking me I was trying to save them money. What a horrible mistake choosing this old tugboat. From beginning to end there were so many things wrong. We got an inside cabin - actually not a problem in itself. The cabin crew were wonderful and attentive. The cabin was fine. The staff at the Hospitality desk were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Inside Premium

