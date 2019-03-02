Cruise number 55
Costa Cruises – Costa Firenze
21st October to 28th October 2021
Cabin number: 9205 - Forward ship , Deck -9 : Premier Suite
Total pax : 4500 , Crew : 1278 : Decks : 18
Cruise for 7 nights
Barcelona – Marseille – Savona - Civitavecchia –Naples – At Sea – Palma (Majorca) -Barcelona
Eventually we get to cruise on the brand new ship after a delay in ...
This was our 21st cruise. We have sailed on Costa before as well as the other "main-stream" lines, e.g. RCCL, Celebrity, Norwegian, HA, MSC etc. This cruise was a last-minute replacement for a cancelled MSC cruise. Essentially, we paid less than 50% for the "same" cruise on Smeralda.
We had read the numerous reviews on here and we were not unduly concerned since our own experiences have never ...
I went on the Costa Smeralda cruise to the Mediterranean with three friends. We had two premium balcony cabins with the upgraded drink package. We found the ship to be beautiful, the service to be excellent, and the on board activities to be lots of fun! We had read the awful reviews and were prepared for the worst. To out delight, the cruise couldn't have gone more smoothly. Embarkment and ...
7 night Med cruise 27/01/2019-03/02/2020. (Rated poor to low in all areas).
If this ship was to take the company in a new direction, it failed miserably!
This tasteless floating cafeteria offers no signs of elegance or class. Areas of both inside and deck space have been greatly compromised by the huge amount of cabins and with little or no signage it is very difficult to navigate. The ...
Cruise number 54
Costa Cruises – Costa Smeralda
20th January to 27th January 2020
Cabin number: 15250 - midship , Deck 15 - Premier Balcony Cabin
Total pax : 6554 , Crew : 1646 : Decks : 19
Cruise for 7 nights
Barcelona – Palma – at sea – Civitavecchia – La Spezia – Savona – Marseille – Barcelona
Eventually we get to cruise on the brand new ship after a delay in delivery of ...
Cruise number 54
Costa Cruises – Costa Smeralda
20th January to 27th January 2020
Cabin number: 15250 - midship , Deck 15 - Premier Balcony Cabin
Total pax : 6554 , Crew : 1646 : Decks : 19
Cruise for 7 nights
Barcelona – Palma – at sea – Civitavecchia – La Spezia – Savona – Marseille – Barcelona
Eventually we get to cruise on the brand new ship after a delay in delivery of ...
When I think of Costa Smeralda I’m drawn to Longfellow’s Poem, “The Little Girl”
There was a little girl,
And she had a little curl
Right in the middle of her forehead,
When she was good she was very, very good,
And when she was bad she was horrid.
Those last two lines perfectly sum up Smeralda, making this an incredibly difficult review to write.
The cruise was a one week, ...
we choose the cruise to celebrate my sons 60th. Birthday
The whole experience was horrific I had previous experience of Costa cruises some six years ago so was confident that the cruise would meet our need at this time.
The cabin was very small but clean and maintained daily.
The food and service in the restaurants was a very poor standard. The evening dinner in the restaurant was served ...
I chose this Costa Magica cruise as a way to start off a visit in Sicily and Italy, which are our family heritage. I was a little leery of this cruise line (rightfully so, it turned out), as I prefer smaller and higher-rated ships. But the itinerary suited our needs, and a few of the shore excursions listed were appealing, and it seemed to be a good price listed on Vacations to Go. So we made ...
As a third time cruiser on other lines many years ago- but a friend was taking me I was trying to save them money. What a horrible mistake choosing this old tugboat. From beginning to end there were so many things wrong. We got an inside cabin - actually not a problem in itself. The cabin crew were wonderful and attentive. The cabin was fine. The staff at the Hospitality desk were ...