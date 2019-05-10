  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Marella Corfu Cruise Reviews

Great ship but
Funchal at night
Arricefe
View from Camino trail across La Palma
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
81 reviews

1-10 of 81 Marella Corfu Cruise Reviews

Good and Bad

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
tucksash
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was chosen primarily based upon destinations. None of these disappointed. Embarkation: We had to take a covid test prior to embarkation (greek rules). The previous evening we had to take a chronomics covid test which we paid for (why - no one asked about it). We had a water leak on our cabin on second night. Initially response was very poor. When day staff came on we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Never again

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Greece

User Avatar
doreen29
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

just back from what was supposed to be a fantastic cruise due to the itinery which was brilliant, pity we cant say the same about the ship, where do you begin, having got to our cabin the dissapointment began although relatively clean the cabin was tired looking and in need of a refurb, this was supposed to be a delux balcony cabin not the words id choose but anyway the next day at breakfast we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Adriatic Discovery Cruise - Simply Amazing

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Pepperdine1867
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to visit Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro that is why we chose this cruise. We were over the moon with the ship, it is stunning, the entertainment is outstanding, I would have paid to see these shows. The food, every member of staff were simply outstanding. We paid the extra £50.00 to upgrade our all inclusive package and we felt it well worth it. Excellent quality cocktails, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Excellent 1st Cruise

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Scratch2
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

First cruise so have nothing to gauge it on but found it wonderful. Nightmare start with over a 5 hour delay but as soon as we got to Corfu airport at 2:30am staff were great getting us on coaches then embarkation just as good even though flight had delayed ship we were swiftly put on ship so could sail asap. All the staff were very attentive and Julio our cabin steward was so nice and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Corfu to Rome / Naples / Malta

Review for Marella Discovery to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Gary1962
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Sailed on the Explorer 2 in May this year, and despite this being an older ship we preferred it in all respects except for the cabin. The weather was fantastic all week, and we opted to do our own excursions courtesy of research on cruise critic reviews. We travelled as a couple in an iinside cabin on deck 3. The ship's public areas are well maintained, and whereas the Explorer is more of ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Itinerary great but just a few issues

Review for Marella Discovery to Mediterranean

User Avatar
catrowdy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We are four friends and chose this cruise because of the. There is no disputing that this is a nice ship however there is also no hiding the fact that it is 25 years old. The refurbish has been tastefully done however there are just a couple of niggles. We both had balcony cabins and it is quite obvious that the glass panels at one point had all the edges were protected with some kind of bezel and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Spaghetti Western

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Grannyvamp
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The good, the bad and the ugly... This was our 3rd cruise with Marella. I almost cancelled going on the Dream due to the reviews I read, but had a great time. We were on the maiden voyage of the Explorer last year and there were the inevitable teething problems but the junior suite with large balcony was worth the money despite the terrible service and food. This time we opted for the family ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Traveled with children

Not as good as Marella Dream

Review for Marella Discovery to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Aliaxl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this ship for its itinerary but heavy rain and thunderstorms spoilt the on shore days in Italy. Embarkation was easy but a fire drill just after arrival caused confusion and were forced to attend even though our drill was scheduled for a later time, so food had to wait. The cabin was kept scrupulously clean by Davis and the whole ship was spotless. Dined mostly in Islands which had a good ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Thoroughly enjoyed it!!

Review for Marella Discovery to Italy

User Avatar
aunty waff
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The price, the ports, the all inclusive package and the fact that we could stay on in corfu all lead us to pick this cruise. The ship was beautiful, and easy to find our way around. We had balcony cabins which were great, and our steward was very attentive and looked after our needs. We ate alot in the mdr, including the Italian option upstairs and service was excellent as was the food. Many ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Repositioning Corfu to Jamaica

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Ketut
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise totally for the length and the ports of call. We were not sure of the quality Marella would provide but the whole experience was much better than anticipated from some reviews. Flights arriving throughout the day which meant embarkation was staggered and went very smoothly. Cabin was available straight away and luggage arrived timely. The ship is a medium sized older ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

