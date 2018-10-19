  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Corfu to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
61 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 61 Corfu to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Good and Bad

Review for Marella Explorer to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
tucksash
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was chosen primarily based upon destinations. None of these disappointed. Embarkation: We had to take a covid test prior to embarkation (greek rules). The previous evening we had to take a chronomics covid test which we paid for (why - no one asked about it). We had a water leak on our cabin on second night. Initially response was very poor. When day staff came on we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Adriatic Discovery Cruise - Simply Amazing

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Pepperdine1867
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to visit Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro that is why we chose this cruise. We were over the moon with the ship, it is stunning, the entertainment is outstanding, I would have paid to see these shows. The food, every member of staff were simply outstanding. We paid the extra £50.00 to upgrade our all inclusive package and we felt it well worth it. Excellent quality cocktails, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Excellent 1st Cruise

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Scratch2
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

First cruise so have nothing to gauge it on but found it wonderful. Nightmare start with over a 5 hour delay but as soon as we got to Corfu airport at 2:30am staff were great getting us on coaches then embarkation just as good even though flight had delayed ship we were swiftly put on ship so could sail asap. All the staff were very attentive and Julio our cabin steward was so nice and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Corfu to Rome / Naples / Malta

Review for Marella Discovery to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Gary1962
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Sailed on the Explorer 2 in May this year, and despite this being an older ship we preferred it in all respects except for the cabin. The weather was fantastic all week, and we opted to do our own excursions courtesy of research on cruise critic reviews. We travelled as a couple in an iinside cabin on deck 3. The ship's public areas are well maintained, and whereas the Explorer is more of ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Itinerary great but just a few issues

Review for Marella Discovery to Mediterranean

User Avatar
catrowdy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We are four friends and chose this cruise because of the. There is no disputing that this is a nice ship however there is also no hiding the fact that it is 25 years old. The refurbish has been tastefully done however there are just a couple of niggles. We both had balcony cabins and it is quite obvious that the glass panels at one point had all the edges were protected with some kind of bezel and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Spaghetti Western

Review for Marella Discovery to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Grannyvamp
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The good, the bad and the ugly... This was our 3rd cruise with Marella. I almost cancelled going on the Dream due to the reviews I read, but had a great time. We were on the maiden voyage of the Explorer last year and there were the inevitable teething problems but the junior suite with large balcony was worth the money despite the terrible service and food. This time we opted for the family ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Traveled with children

Sailing cruise with comfort and friendly service

Review for Running on Waves to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jescruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The embarkation day we arrived to the cruise terminal around 4 pm. After the security the Hotel manager Robert was waiting us and the other passengers, the steward took our baggage and Robert accompany us until the ship gangway where found Claudia , the cruise director, she welcome us with champagne and canapes and ask for our passport and she gave us the key card. Very easy and smooth ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Not as good as Marella Dream

Review for Marella Discovery to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Aliaxl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this ship for its itinerary but heavy rain and thunderstorms spoilt the on shore days in Italy. Embarkation was easy but a fire drill just after arrival caused confusion and were forced to attend even though our drill was scheduled for a later time, so food had to wait. The cabin was kept scrupulously clean by Davis and the whole ship was spotless. Dined mostly in Islands which had a good ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Disappointing Cabin

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Patricia 47
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Been on Discovery 2 before, nice ship, food ok, staff lovely always smiling, especially Philip he is a credit to Marcella. Ports of call very good, weather in Europe not so good, we were in a force 12 gale one day, but we survived it. Entertainment from Headliners excellent, didn't see comidiens so can't comment. 4 Tunes very good but did not like Jon Asher. Pleased Captain didn't say it's going ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Family cruise not suitable for children

Review for Marella Discovery 2 to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
CrystalCruiseMom
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Our problems with Marella Cruises started just after booking: we didn't realise that when we booked through the cruise hotline we were automatically diverted to a store location (which was nowhere near us). Not only were the staff at Stockport ill-trained, but their computer system didn't even link up with the Cruise dept. I later had to give up adding an additional week hotel reservation because ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Traveled with children

