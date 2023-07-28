Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

We cruised on Marella Explorer for two weeks from Corfu from 6th October to the Adriatic and the Aegean. Our only complaint was about flying into and out of Corfu Airport, absolute chaos!! And try as hard as they do there is nothing Tui can do about it. We will never fly to Corfu again. This was our first cruise with Marella having only cruised previously with P&O. The Marella Explorer ...